Don Hanson, (right), and Scott Hedden of Let’s Party Dueling Pianos perform Sunday evening at Wainwright Ampitheatre in Foundation Park as part of the Summer Concert Series sponsored by Fostoria Community Arts Council. The free summer concert was made possible through a grant from the Henry Geary Foundation and is cosponsored by the city of Fostoria.

