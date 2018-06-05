Public Record

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Complainant reported someone hit her vehicle and took off near South Union and West Lytle streets at 11:54 a.m. Incident is under investigation.

Wednesday:

• Caller reported a crash at South Union and West Fourth streets at 4:32 p.m.

arrests

Thursday:

• A subject was taken into custody on a warrant out of Hancock County following a request for assistance on Nichols Street.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued a warning following a traffic stop at Van Buren Street and West Ridge Drive.

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a warning for equipment following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on West Rock Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at Old Main and North Main streets.

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on East Culbertson Street.

vandalism

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported a juvenile caused damage to their Taft Boulevard property. Charges are pending.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Officers were out with a male subject on East Center Street.

• Caller requested an officer for a male and female subject at a condemned residence on East Tiffin Street. Officer spoke with individuals.

• Complainant came on station to report a CPO violation on her father who was in a vehicle in an alley. Incident is under investigation.

• A North Main Street caller reported a male subject threatened bodily harm to himself. Officer spoke to subjects who were having an argument; male half advised he was fine and was not going to harm himself; female half advised it was all verbal and there was no harm or threats.

• Officers were out on a follow ups on West High Street, South Poplar Street

• Caller reported a line down in the middle of the street near Potter and East North streets. Officer noted it was a cable line.

• Complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding a no trespassing order.

• A West Lytle Street caller stated it sounded as if someone was attempting to take her air conditioning unit out of her window. Officer noted nothing was disturbed.

• Caller requested an officer to a West Lytle Street location for an unwanted male subject. Complaint unfounded.

Wednesday:

• Officers conducted building checks on East Lytle Street,

• Caller requested officers for “horseplay” on South Union Street. Complaint was unfounded.

• Caller requested an officer on North Main Street. Officer noted no signs of impairment; advised the subject not to drive.

• Officer was requested to a Columbus Avenue location; advised of options.

• Train company employee reported crossing arms near East Fremont and Sandusky streets were not working.

• Complainant advised of a possible intoxicated male subject on South Boulevard.

• Caller reported a tree down on South Union Street. A power company was notified.

• Caller stated a vehicle was in the way of a tree on North Poplar Street. Officer made contact with the owner who moved the vehicle.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer in reference to an unwanted male subject. Officer spoke to the male.

• Subject came on station requesting a welfare check at a Walnut Street address.

• Callers reported trees down on North Poplar Street, West Rock Street and East Fremont Street.

• Caller reported a branch in the roadway on Findlay Street possibly took out a power line. Power company was notified.

• A Potter Street complainant requested an officer for a male subject. Officer advised of warrant; warned for disorderly conduct.

• Complainant reported their neighbors were driving through their Cherry Street yard.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Deputies assisted Fostoria Police Division near Sandusky and Buckley streets where a female subject was taken into custody.

fire runs

Thursday:

• Squad was dispatched for a female subject who took an unknown amount of pills in the 5700 block of North County Road 3 at 11:59 a.m.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Former 49ers Wide Receiver Dwight Clark Dead At 61

Posted On05 Jun 2018

Adam Scott Narrowly Makes It Through US Open Qualifying

Posted On04 Jun 2018

Oliver Perez's Deal With Indians Is For $1.75 Million

Posted On04 Jun 2018

Editorials From Around Ohio

Posted On04 Jun 2018

Ohio Announces 56 Sites Where Medical Marijuana Will Be Sold

Posted On04 Jun 2018

Local Sports

Off

Prep Football: Boosters All-Star Game set for June 16

Recent graduates of 32 northwest Ohio high schools are slated to play in the Sunny Farms Landfill East-West All-Star Football Game, scheduled for
Posted On 04 Jun 2018
Off

Tuesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 41 19 .683 — New York 38 18 .679 1 Tampa Bay 28 30 .483 12 Toronto 26
Posted On 04 Jun 2018
Off

Monday’s scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL OHSAA State Tournament At Columbus Huntington Park THURSDAY’S STaTE SEMIFINALS DIVISION IV Fort Loramie 2, Garfield Heights
Posted On 03 Jun 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company