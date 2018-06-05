Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Complainant reported someone hit her vehicle and took off near South Union and West Lytle streets at 11:54 a.m. Incident is under investigation.

Wednesday:

• Caller reported a crash at South Union and West Fourth streets at 4:32 p.m.

arrests

Thursday:

• A subject was taken into custody on a warrant out of Hancock County following a request for assistance on Nichols Street.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued a warning following a traffic stop at Van Buren Street and West Ridge Drive.

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a warning for equipment following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on West Rock Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at Old Main and North Main streets.

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on East Culbertson Street.

vandalism

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported a juvenile caused damage to their Taft Boulevard property. Charges are pending.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Officers were out with a male subject on East Center Street.

• Caller requested an officer for a male and female subject at a condemned residence on East Tiffin Street. Officer spoke with individuals.

• Complainant came on station to report a CPO violation on her father who was in a vehicle in an alley. Incident is under investigation.

• A North Main Street caller reported a male subject threatened bodily harm to himself. Officer spoke to subjects who were having an argument; male half advised he was fine and was not going to harm himself; female half advised it was all verbal and there was no harm or threats.

• Officers were out on a follow ups on West High Street, South Poplar Street

• Caller reported a line down in the middle of the street near Potter and East North streets. Officer noted it was a cable line.

• Complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding a no trespassing order.

• A West Lytle Street caller stated it sounded as if someone was attempting to take her air conditioning unit out of her window. Officer noted nothing was disturbed.

• Caller requested an officer to a West Lytle Street location for an unwanted male subject. Complaint unfounded.

Wednesday:

• Officers conducted building checks on East Lytle Street,

• Caller requested officers for “horseplay” on South Union Street. Complaint was unfounded.

• Caller requested an officer on North Main Street. Officer noted no signs of impairment; advised the subject not to drive.

• Officer was requested to a Columbus Avenue location; advised of options.

• Train company employee reported crossing arms near East Fremont and Sandusky streets were not working.

• Complainant advised of a possible intoxicated male subject on South Boulevard.

• Caller reported a tree down on South Union Street. A power company was notified.

• Caller stated a vehicle was in the way of a tree on North Poplar Street. Officer made contact with the owner who moved the vehicle.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer in reference to an unwanted male subject. Officer spoke to the male.

• Subject came on station requesting a welfare check at a Walnut Street address.

• Callers reported trees down on North Poplar Street, West Rock Street and East Fremont Street.

• Caller reported a branch in the roadway on Findlay Street possibly took out a power line. Power company was notified.

• A Potter Street complainant requested an officer for a male subject. Officer advised of warrant; warned for disorderly conduct.

• Complainant reported their neighbors were driving through their Cherry Street yard.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Deputies assisted Fostoria Police Division near Sandusky and Buckley streets where a female subject was taken into custody.

fire runs

Thursday:

• Squad was dispatched for a female subject who took an unknown amount of pills in the 5700 block of North County Road 3 at 11:59 a.m.

