Piglets go on the lam

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
A Fostoria police officer found himself in a scrap with a couple of hams Monday morning.

Capt. Dan Dell was requested to fetch two piglets running around in a yard in the 700 block of Buckley Street around 11:11 a.m. He said the larger of the two porkers laid down and let him pet it; however, the other one would run away every time Dell came near.

A citizen stopped by and tried to help, to no avail. But Dell eventually was able to catch the little stinker, who then began to squeal.

“He was so loud I thought someone was going to call the cops on me,” Dell said, laughing.

The oinkers were taken to the impound and information was posted to the Fostoria Police Division’s Facebook page. Officers had fun with the situation, posting:

“These two porkers decided to get some exercise this morning, and got a little mischievous. Charges include, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, obstructing official justice, and trespassing.”

The post continued to say the “juveniles” would be released to their parents but were being uncooperative and wouldn’t tell officers who their parents were.

The owner of the piglets, or anyone who knows information about the runaways’ owners, are asked to call the police division at 419-435-8573.

Until they are claimed, the animals are being fostered at a nearby farm owned by a citizen who volunteered to care for them.

