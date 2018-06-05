High five for Officer Friendly

Reese Hunker, 4, high-fives Officer Friendly (Sgt. Clayton Moore) Monday morning after being fitted for her bicycle helmet during Safety Town at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School. Safety Town kicked off Monday with students learning about the different signs they see while walking or riding in a car, had the opportunity to walk through the makeshift town to practice what they learned, were fitted for their helmets and learned railroad safety from Operation Lifesaver representative Ellen Gatrell. Throughout the week, the youngsters will learn playground safety, car safety, bus safety, water safety, stranger danger and how to approach others’ pets as well as take a field trip to the fire station and ride their bikes through the makeshift town, practicing everything they’ve learned. The week will end with a small graduation ceremony on Friday-

