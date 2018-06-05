Hearing set to shop for best utility deal

By LYDIA BAULER

Fostoria City Council will host a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. today in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 213 S. Main St., to discuss the NOPEC plan.

The public is invited to attend to hear more about the city’s plans to enter into NOPEC (Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council), a council of governments solely focused on shopping around for gas and electric aggregation programs.

In Ohio, communities are allowed, by law, to band citizens together to buy natural gas and/or electricity as a group and thereby gain “buying power” to solicit the lowest price for the group’s natural gas and/or electricity needs. The city has participated in the Natural Gas Aggregation Program for a number of years, according to Mayor Eric Keckler.

Safety Service Director Deb Hellman said a soon-to-be expiring gas aggregation agreement with IGS allows the city to explore this option that hopefully will secure the best energy aggregation for Fostorians.

“We want to give our residents the best gas and electric aggregation that we can offer them,” she had said.

The mayor added NOPEC does the work of vetting these companies so the city is able to avoid experimenting to find a good fit, which is to the benefit of Fostorians.

Additionally, during the regular meeting at 6 p.m., city council will hear the first reading of an ordinance amending and adopting the permanent 2018 appropriations by “appropriating from unappropriated funds” in the Infrastructure Capital Improvement Fund.

Director of Finance Steve Garner explained during the last Finance Committee meeting that these ordinances amending the budget are required by the state each time an adjustment to the permanent appropriations is made.

“Normally when you have permanent appropriations that is your budget set for the year and that’s your spending cap that council sets for the city,” Garner previously said in the finance committee meeting. “You have balances still available for expenditure.

“What happens is you’re going to go back to that spending cap you set and administration has to come back to the council if something like interest is going to be a little higher than expected by the state. You have to go back to council to cover that difference.”

It was noted by the mayor that often the money has already been planned to be spent on projects in the five-year recovery plan; therefore, it does not always mean that the city is spending more than anticipated.

“It almost sounds like we’re spending more than what we said we were going to spend, but that’s not necessarily the case,” Keckler had said. “It is money that we planned on spending that had never gotten encumbered. It isn’t that we weren’t planning on taking it out, it just had gotten missed.”

Garner added sometimes it is moving an appropriation from one category to another so there are several different instances that require these ordinances.

At times, the amendments may even be needed to move money from one fund to another to allow departments to undertake projects themselves rather than hire out for the job, which may be the less cost-effective option.

“We have run into that for a couple bigger projects, especially in water and sewer,” Keckler said. “We instead bought a piece of equipment to replace a much larger cost of having someone else do it.

“We had to move money to put into an area where we can buy equipment and that in turn the cost of the project goes down. We’ve had a few instances where the guys recognize they can actually do a project for a much lower cost if they had a piece of specific equipment.”

In other business:

• Council will hear the first reading of a resolution adopting a tentative tax budget beginning Jan. 1, 2019. According to the Ohio Revised Code, the city has until July 15 to adopt a tax budget for the next fiscal year and submit it to the Seneca County Auditor. Council is expected to set a public hearing date regarding the tentative tax budget, according to the agenda.

• The governing body will hear the third reading of an ordinance requesting the Ohio Department of Transportation to establish speed limits on U.S. 23 North. According to Keckler, the legislation will restore the limits to what the community had become accustomed. ODOT, which replaces signs every five years or so, had replaced signs altering the limits in some areas, such as a 35 miles per hour zone to 50 mph near Great Lakes Ace Hardware, 1656 N. Countyline St. The speed limit will be set at 50 mph from Stearns Road to 0.71 miles north of Stearns Road and at 35 mph from Colonial Drive to Stearns Road, according to the speed zone proposal.

• An ordinance accepting the annexation of real estate owned by Councilman Brian Shaver will be heard for the first time.

