Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Saturday:

• One citation issued in a one-vehicle, non-injury accident in the 600 block of Sandusky Street.

• Caller requested an officer for an accident at the gas pumps of an East High Street location. Private property report taken.

arrests

Sunday:

• Shawn M. Wyans arrested for warrants out of Fostoria Municipal Court and

Wyandot County.

Friday:

• Marcia M. Zachrich was arrested at a North Countyline Street location on a warrant out of Wood County. Zachrich transferred to Wood County.

• Robert Earl Hoyer, 50, arrested on a warrant out of Hancock County.

citations

Sunday:

• Verbal warning issued for equipment during a traffic stop in the 600 block of North Countyline Street.

Friday:

• Citation issued for expired plates during a traffic stop West Tiffin and South Countyline streets.

• Verbal warning issued for a turn signal violation at West Crocker and South Countyline streets.

• A verbal warning for traffic was issued at Union Court and North Countyline Street.

thefts

Sunday:

• Complainant in the 200 block of East Crocker Street reported someone stole money from her home. Officer will attempt to make contact with suspect. Officer advised female says she didn’t take any money. Officer will follow up with complaint.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding a misplaced or possibly stolen firearm. Gun entered into LEADS as stolen. Report taken.

Saturday:

• Employee of a business in the 1500 block of North Countyline Street requested an officer for a theft that occurred the previous day. Employee had video and statement prepared. Video and statement taken.

• Caller in the 600 block of James Marie Court requested an officer for items missing from the location. Statement taken.

Saturday:

• Caller in the 600 block of Westhaven Drive requested an officer for damage done to vehicle.

Friday:

• Caller in the 500 block of West Fremont Street requested an officer for damage done to a vehicle at the location.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• A 911 caller requests EMS; complainant reporting he had been stabbed. Male transported to Fostoria Community Hospital with laceration on left side of abdomen. Upon speaking with complainant at FCH, he refused officer to photograph his wounds and refused to make statements about the incident that resulted in his wound. Hospital staff advised to call with any issues. Victim refusing to cooperate with investigation.

• Caller requested officer for loud music in the 600 block of Columbus Avenue. One female arrested on warrant out of Fostoria Municipal Court and Wyandot County.

• Caller requested officer for patrons refusing to leave the North Union Street establishment.

• Caller in the 200 block of West North Street requested officer for possible assault. Statements and photos taken; charges pending.

• Caller requested officer for loud music in the 700 block of West Tiffin Street. Officer warned subject for loud music.

• Officer responded to a 911 hang up call from the 300 block of Findlay Street. Officer advised everything is okay.

• Ca ller in the 200 block of Watson Avenue reported a suspicious person in the area. Officer advised subject was dropped off at friend’s house.

• Caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the alley near Gormley Street and Springville Avenue. Unable to locate.

• Fostoria Police Department received a 911 hangup call. Upon call back, female advised children brought her the phone and said it dialed 911.

• Two callers reported there was glass and metal all over road at Jackson and North Main streets.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested officer attempt to make contact with a female in the 700 block of North Poplar Street and have her call the sheriff’s office ASAP.

• An East Crocker Street female reported telephone harassment. Officer will call subjects making calls and warn for them for telecommunications harassment.

Saturday:

• Caller requested an officer for loud music in the 400 block of Union Court. Officer advised music was turned down.

• A 911 call was transferred from Wood County from a female in the 400 block of South Poplar Street. Officer advised of a verbal altercation between a male and female. Male left for the evening.

• Officer checked artwork at West Tiffin and South Main streets; East North and North Main streets. No report due.

• Caller advises a male walking down the sidewalk with a stick in the area of West South and South Countyline streets. Officer advised call was unfounded.

• Officer followed up on a previous call in the 700 block of Buckley Street.

• Caller requested an officer for patrons refusing to leave a location in the 1600 block of North Union Street. Officer advised call was unfounded.

• Caller requested an officer for a disturbance in the 400 block of Union Court. Officer advised this is a continuation of a previous complaint; most subjects gone upon officer arrival.

• Caller in the 600 block of North Countyline Street requested an officer for issues with an employee.

• Caller requested an officer for two pit bulls running loose in the area of Davoli Street and Alexander Avenue. Officer advised dogs were returned to owner.

• Caller requested an officer for an overdue U-Haul rental truck possibly in the 300 block of West Lytle Street. Officer advised subject and vehicle are not at the location. Officer advised resident to make contact with subject who rented the truck and have them contact the rental company.

• Officer followed up on a previous call in the 600 block of North Countyline Street.

• Officer served papers to a male in the 1200 block of Perrysburg Road.

• Caller requested an officer for a possible break in to a building in the 1100 block of North Main Street. Officer advised access gained through a window on the backside of the building.

• A West Jones Road caller requested an officer for an issue with an employee. Statements taken, employee removed from property.

• Caller requested an officer to the 400 block of Union Court for a male who took juveniles from the residence. Officer advised children were returned to mother.

• Tiffin Police Department requested an officer make contact with a female in the 1200 block of Peeler Drive. Officer unable to make contact.

• Caller reported a male and female leaving a trailer in the 700 block of North Poplar Street wearing black sweats with white mask, gray shirt, maroon pants and driving a possibly blue car with a juvenile present. Officer out at apartments on Carrie Lane; Officer advised male and female knocked on an apartment door and went inside. Female was described as having light skin with a tattoo on her neck. Officer collected statements.

• Fostoria Police Division received a 911 call from the 700 block of Columbus Avenue. Nurse advised of call.

• Caller reported a pit bull loose in the 600 block of North Poplar Street. Dog returned to owner.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a 911 call reporting bull in the roadway at Stearns and North Countyline Street.

• Caller in the 600 block of Lynn Street requested officer for juveniles in basement. Officer advised they were out with a vehicle at Jackson Park with an adult and juveniles; female juveniles ran towards park. Officer out with juvenile and parent; juvenile taken by mother to Fostoria Community Hospital for evaluation.

• A Perrysburg Road female requested to speak to an officer about texts and harassment from a female in the area.

• A West Center Street caller requested an officer for an unwanted male at the residence. Officer advised all parties left the resident.

• Caller reported animals in the 400 block of Town Street were not being taken care of. Seneca County Humane Society contacted; officer advised animals living in deplorable conditions.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a 911 call of a 14-year-old female walking to residence following an altercation with male in the 200 block of Sandusky Street. Officer advised of options; witness statements collected.

• North Countyline Street caller requests officer for a possible intoxicated male. Officer advised subject refused to answer door; management advised of options of evicting the resident and filing a small claims lawsuit against him for any damages.

• Buckley Street caller requested officer for a possible stolen vehicle. fficer advised three citations issued; Reinhart’s on scene.

Friday:

• An East Crocker Street caller requested an officer for an unwanted female at the residence.

• Officer performed a follow-up in the 400 block of Columbus Avenue.

• Officer performed a follow-up in the 200 block of East Crocker Street. Officer unable to make contact.

• A;arm company advised a burglar alarm set off at a home in the 600 block of Lynn Street. Company called back to advise it was a false alarm.

• Caller in the 700 block of Van Buren Street requested an officer for a possible altercation. One male arrested on a warrant out of Hancock County.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office advised of water in the roadway at North Countyline and Beech streets. Officer advised water had decreased.

• Caller requested officer check the area of Linwood Avenue and River Street for a white Trail Blazer at a rental. Officer advised building was secure.

• Caller requested assistance with a vehicle unlock in the 600 block of College Avenue.

• Officer executed paper service at a residence in the 600 block of North Poplar Street.

• Caller requested an officer for a vehicle parked on a bike path at Lakeview Drive and West Center Street. Unable to locate.

• Fostoria Police Department received a 911 call with no callback number from the 400 block of West Center Street. Officer spoke with owner; no emergency.

• Complainant reported a missing wallet. Complainant advised to pick up wallet at police department.

• Caller reported a possible physical altercation in the 1200 block of North Countyline Street. Officer advised it was a verbal disturbance.

• Officer transported a female from the 1300 block of North Countyline Street to a location in the 1200 block of North Countyline Street.

• Caller requested an officer for an intoxicated male in the 700 block of Buckley Street. One male cited and arrested for disorderly conduct.

• Caller requested an officer to the 300 block of North Main Street. Officer advised issue was a civil matter.

Seneca County

arrests

Saturday:

• William Toby Mercado, Jr. on a warrant.

citations

Saturday:

• Verbal warning issued for failure to signal during a traffic stop in the 100 block of State Street in Bettsville.

• A Bettsville caller reported a window screen was cut out and items missing from their State Street residence.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Caller reported railroad ties from the pipeline are too close to the road at South County Road 591 and South County Road 47 in Hopewell Township. Deputy advised railroad ties are off the roadway. They go from the shoulder over a ditch into afield. Not a hazard.

Saturday:

• Fostoria police Division advised Seneca County Sheriff’s Office that officers were out in the 6000 block of West Ohio 18 for a traffic stop with a male who was smashing his head against the window. Male is wanted on a warrant. Deputies dispatched to transport male to Seneca County Jail.

• Caller in the 10000 block of County Road 36 requested an officer in regards to an earlier altercation. Complainant reported a subject kicked his door and punched the window of his vehicle, also got into his truck and was attempting to ram complainant’s truck. Complainant stated subject is now inside the CR 38 residence.

• Kansas resident reported loud music coming from a location on West Ash Street. Deputy advised there was no music heard upon arrival, only a dog. Deputy spoke with homeowner who said they had it playing earlier but shut it down and were done for the night.

Friday:

• A New Riegel North Perry Street resident requested a deputy for a disturbance. Deputy advised incident was a misunderstanding.

