A Seneca County grand jury recently indicted a Fostoria man on a drug charge.

Johnathan L. Zickefoos, 49, was charged with possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, according to court records.

Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Steve C. Shuff set the defendant’s bond at $100,000 with no 10-percent allowed, court records state.

Case is slated for arraignment on June 13.

