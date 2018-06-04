Annual Artisan Market set Wednesday

First Step will host its third annual Artisan Market on Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to browse through an exceptional array of items, such as handmade market baskets, homemade soaps, herbal creams, fresh herbs, honey, rosemary shortbread, antique and vintage décor, organic doggie treats, aprons, artwork, Zilis CBD oil, apothecary, essential oils, tie dyed clothing, bags, tapestries, chair massages, southern barbeque and more.

“Our hope is to bring the community together and encourage a holistic life style, featuring local artisans, craftsmen, organic farmers, holistic healers, storytellers and visionaries that remind us to pause and celebrate the good stuff,” said Tom Tobin Community Resource Coordinator at First Step.

Participating artisans include Schooner Farms of Weston, Heaven’s Hands of Alvada, My Own Backyard Herbs & Flowers, Jamber’s House of Color, and Opal Elephant of Findlay, Pat Corando’s Aprons, Hawg Sauce Catering and Main Street Emporium of Fostoria.

First Step will also offer children’s face painting, homemade lemonade, cookies and handmade Women of Worth necklaces for sale.

A limited number of half off tickets for Soul Shine Blues Festival will be available for $10. Only 120 tickets will be available.

First Step is a healthy family resource center that provides shelter for victims of domestic violence and their children, 24-hour support line, advocacy and outreach and support programs for men, women and children, located at 1099 Columbus Ave. in Fostoria, at the intersection of Ohio 18 and Ohio 587.

For more information, call 419-435-7300.

