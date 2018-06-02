Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Friday:

• Caller advised of a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Mid-block and West Lytle Street at 11:31 a.m. Complaint is on file.

• Caller requested an officer to the 400 block of East Fremont Street at 3:58 p.m. for a vehicle involved in a hit skip.

arrests

Thursday:

• Joel Ward was taken in after a subject came on station requesting an officer. Officers pursued Ward on foot and he was transported to the hospital for an evaluation. Ward was then released to Seneca County Sheriff’s Office jail.

citations

Friday:

• Driver was cited for driving under suspension during a traffic stop at the intersection of Summit and North Main streets.

• A citation was issued during a traffic stop on Perrysburg Road. Subject was driving under suspension. Vehicle was parked and driver walked home.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Caller requested an officer for stand by on East Fremont Street; assistance rendered.

• Subject asked for an officer regarding plants on Perrysburg Road. Plants were taken for destruction.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.

• Complainant requested help from officer on Buckley Street.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Officer requested officer for an intoxicated male at 1:30 a.m. Officers were then advised two county units were with the subject already.

• Citizen advised of two suspicious juveniles in the North Countyline Street and Plaza Drive area by cars. Officers were unable to locate anything and nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicle.

• Complainant asked for an officer regarding trespassing on a shared driveway; advised of options.

• Seneca County Probate Court requested an officer for paper service to a Fremont Street residence. Service was made upon subject.

• Caller requested an officer for stand by while we went to retrieve a check from an East Crocker Street location; female did not have proper paperwork for item.

• Officers were advised to be on the lookout for a male subject who left a Palmer Street residence while intoxicated over relationship issues. Subject was taken to the hospital and was to be seen by counseling and recovery services.

• Subject requested an officer for a female on Davoli Street causing a disturbance. Subjects just wanted an officer to stand by to prevent an argument while one subject left.

• Officer was out with a vehicle on South Main Street. Vehicle had stopped to get some rest. Officer lead them to the rail park.

• Caller advised a silver company-marked pickup truck with has been blocking the fire hydrant near his West Lytle Street residence for a week. A card was left on the windshield of the vehicle referencing the city ordinance after officer was unable to make contact with the owner.

Thursday:

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West Lytle Street; successful unlock and paperwork signed.

• Subject came on station asking to speak with an officer regarding credit card theft.

• Citizen advised of juveniles on tracks.

• Officers went out on a follow-up visit on West High Street.

• Officers performed a paper service on North Countyline Street.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 911 call with a 6 year-old. Officers checked the West Jackson and Cory streets area but was unable to locate the child.

• Caller requested an officer for an unruly 11 year-old female; officer spoke with mother and advised her of options.

• A complainant from Atlanta, Georgia, requested to speak with an officer regarding a 14 year-old female and 15 year-old male. Police department will forward information.

• Caller advised of a male and female in a black truck at the intersection of West South and South Countyline street; female attempting to get out of the vehicle. Officers spoke with female who advised everything was alright.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Caller in Loudon Township advised her husband was waving around a pistol and stating, “See this gun. I’m tired of it.” Wife stated then her husband got in his truck before then getting out and approaching the house again–without the weapon in possession it seemed. Caller also stated her spouse was in a bad mood because she was having a garage sale. The husband left in a pick up truck and deputies caught up to him. Deputies called a counseling and recovery service hotline, which advised they would like him taken to the emergency room. Husband was taken to the hospital.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested a deputy get in touch with a male subject in Jackson Township and ask him to call a deputy at the WCSO. Deputy attempted to make contact but there was no answer at the door; a note was left for subject.

Thursday:

• Woman advised she observed a short bed pickup truck drop off a male wearing a dark shift and ball cap around 11:30 p.m. near the railroad tracks in the Township Road 21 and Township Road 114 area. Male proceeded on foot toward the tracks and truck headed toward Fostoria, stated the woman. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate anything.

