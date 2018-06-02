MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Habitat for Humanity starting ‘Blitz Build’

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County today will begin a “Blitz Build” effort to build a home in one month.

A public “raise the wall” ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. today at 1907 Brookside Drive, Findlay.

It will be the local Habitat affiliate’s 41st Habitat home in Hancock County, and the first built in partnership with the Hancock County Home Builders Association.

The “Blitz Build” home will be built in 14 volunteer days, in partnership with the home builders and 300 community volunteers and organizations.

The home will be dedicated at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 30.

Findlay’s “Blitz Build” is part of a nationwide Habitat for Humanity effort in which professional home builders and suppliers will work alongside future homeowners in 31 states to complete 250 homes from June 4-8.

Thirty-five members of the Hancock County Home Builders Association will participate in the Findlay build.

The new homeowners will be Alyssa Cook and her three children. Alyssa, a Whirlpool employee, has already completed more than half of her 400 required hours of “sweat equity” labor, and budgeting and homeownership classes.

She will be working alongside professionals each morning during all 14 days of the Findlay build.

Cook will purchase the home with a $500 down payment and a no-interest loan. Her monthly mortgage payments will be used to build future Habitat houses.

Local companies are donating concrete and stone for the home’s foundation, all appliances, electrical supplies, windows and siding, interior paint, gutters and downspouts, interior closets, carpet and vinyl, concrete work, insulation, bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures, plumbing labor, and shingles.

