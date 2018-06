LYDIA BAULER/ the Review Times

Brother-sister duo (from left) Zachary Everding, 5, and Jasmine Everding, 11, work on taping together straws to make their own pan pipes during Crafts Rock at the Kaubisch Memorial Public Library, 205 Perry St, on Friday afternoon. Kiddos and their families are invited to join a Youth Services staff member and make an craft based on their Summer Reading Program “Libraries Rock!!” The program will begin at 2 p.m. every Friday this summer at the library.

