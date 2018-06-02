Be your own boss

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Ten area students are on their ways to becoming entrepreneurs.

The Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce, in an effort to foster entrepreneurism, responsibility and success-driven youth, implemented a Student Start Up program earlier this year, accepting applications to help fund student-led businesses.

“We want to build a community that welcomes entrepreneurs and provides the tools and resources needed to be successful,” Chamber/Small Business Director Sarah Stephens Krupp said. “Through our Student Start Up program, we can encourage young entrepreneurs and potentially plant the seeds for start-ups in our community now and in the future.”

The program, which is designed to provide students with the real-world experience of starting an actual business and expose them to an alternative to being an employee, is funding 10 start ups in 2018 with funds obtained through a grant from the Henry H. Geary Jr. Memorial Foundation through KeyBank.

Each successful applicant received $200 to start or expand their business. Along with the funds, they are listed on the chamber website and will receive a radio spot on WFOB/ESPN radio as well as Mix 96.7.

Students are also eligible to receive a discounted booth at any Fostoria Farmers’ Market over the summer.

“It has come together nicely. We have a great variety of businesses,” Krupp said. “We’re really excited about the support we have received as well as the enthusiasm of the participants.”

The Student Start Up program was available to students in grades 6-12 attending Fostoria City, St. Wendelin Catholic, Arcadia, Hopewell-Loudon, Elmwood, New Riegel and Lakota schools.

Selected students and businesses include:

• Thomas Bodnar of Bodnar’s Busy Bees (Honey). A junior at Elmwood Local School, Bodnar specialized in the production of local honey and is available through local farmers’ markets.

• Ethan Mercado of Mercado Mowing and More. An eighth-grader at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School, he offers lawn care and snow removal in the Fostoria area.

• Hope Nowicki of Nowicki’s Wickless Candles — a junior at FJSHS.

• Jose Garcia Jr. of Lawn Man Moose. A seventh-grader at FJSHS, Garcia provides lawn care services in the Fostoria area.

• Olivia Yoakam of Hoppy Hollands Rabbitry. A sixth-grader at Arcadia Local School, Yoakam breeds and sells registered Holland rabbits.

• Ried Jury of Steam XT (fitness training), an eighth-grader at Hopewell-Loudon Local School; and Jordyn Jury of Steam XT (basketball camps), a sophomore at Hopewell-Loudon Local School. The Jury’s offer basketball skills and drills training as well as athletic training for kids with an emphasis on preparing and improving basketball skills and overall general fitness through individual and group training sessions.

• Ryann Arnold of Ryann’s Babysitting Club — a sixth-grader at Hopewell-Loudon Local School.

• Bella Mendoza of Bella._.Slimee. A seventh-grader at FJSHS, Mendoza makes and sells slime in Fostoria and across the country.

• Tori Green of Green’s Glass Cleaning. A junior at Arcadia Local School, Green specializes in window cleaning services to downtown Fostoria businesses and building owners.

“Some of the students have really impressed us with their social media savvy,” Krupp said, using the example of Yoakam, who has a website and a YouTube channel. “Both are worth a visit for bunny cuteness overload.”

The student start up idea stemmed from the desire to start fostering successful people at a young age. According to Krupp, a community in Canada is successfully implementing the program and Fostoria will model the program locally.

Applications were due by April 26. Students were required to undergo a brief application process, providing chamber officials with information about the business they wanted to start as well as put together a cash flow forecast.

Chamber staff will check in with each student business throughout the course of the summer to lend support and check in on their progress.

As a bonus, successful applicants are eligible to receive an additional $100 if, at the end of the season, they submit a photo of themselves engaged in business as well as a report to the chamber office no later than 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.

The report requests students provide an income and expense report as well as answer questions such as “Would you consider your business successful? Why? What would you do differently?” and “What have you learned from this experience?”

“We really wanted to keep the program simple and accessible to students so they could experience running a small business and being their own employer,” Krupp said. “Realistically, we know not all 10 will succeed, and that is okay because we want them to try it. Failures are part of life and the important part is making the failure a learning experience parlayed into future successes.”

The Review Times will host a series highlighting each student start up. One business will be featured each week over the course of a nine-week period during the summer.

