Ticked off

LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

Tick, tick, tick.

They’re a possible bomb lurking in the yard, along the trail and on your pet.

For pet lovers and outdoors enthusiasts, the possible uptick in ticks this season is a cause for concern.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported a rise in diseases transmitted by insects, like Lyme disease and West Nile Virus, according to a Vital Signs report published by the CDC earlier this month. In 2017, there were 270 Lyme disease cases, which is most commonly transmitted by blacklegged ticks, in Ohio, states the Ohio Department of Health’s website.

Fortunately, Fostorians and their beloved pets may not have to worry — too much — about the possible threat of ticks and the diseases they carry. According to the Ohio Department of Health, Seneca County has only reported one case of Lyme disease this year and none in Hancock or Wood counties as of May 9, 2018. Further, the department of health explains residents may have been infected while traveling elsewhere. While this number is perhaps limited locally, the Ohio Department of Health notes the number of confirmed cases of the tickborne illnesses has increased substantially statewide.

The best way to avoid tickborne illnesses is to prevent tick bites, states the department of health. If you develop a rash or fever within several weeks of removing a tick, see your doctor, recommends the CDC’s website. Also, be sure to tell the doctor about your recent tick bite, when the bite occurred, and where you most likely acquired the tick.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, a few simple measures can decrease your chances of being bitten by an infected tick, including: being aware of the areas the harmful insects inhabit; using repellents according to labels; tucking pants into your socks and boots and tucking in your shirt into your pants; checking yourself, family and pets regularly and removing ticks immediately; using anti-tick products on pets; and asking your veterinarian about Lyme vaccines for pets.

Dr. Tim Stacy at the Tri County Veterinary Clinic, 4579 N. U.S. 23, said he has not personally noticed an increase in tick-related cases this year; however, the practice typically begins to treat animals for ticks in April and will see more throughout the spring when they’re most active. He added another surge often occurs in the fall.

Stacy said ticks tend to be found in more overgrown areas with weeds and tall grass though they can be found anywhere outside.

“They can be anywhere in the yard, but we tend to see them in overgrown areas,” he said. “It seems to be more of an issue with people taking their dogs for walks on trails where there is tall grass, weeds or more wooded areas.”

From his perspective as a veterinarian, tick-control is particularly important and challenging because ticks are hardier than other pests.

“They’re really hardy, so they’re resistant to treatments used to kill them,” Stacy said. “They take longer and are harder to kill in comparison to fleas. You want an effective tick product because the faster you call kill them, the better.”

Stacy said there are three kinds of tick treatments available: oral products, collars and topical treatments. Each method, though effective in preventing your pet from being bitten by ticks, has advantages and disadvantages.

According to the veterinarian, oral medications typically begin to kill ticks within 12-24 hours, which lessens disease transmission because ticks usually take longer to transmit the illness to a host. While effective, the product must be applied every 12 weeks.

The treated collar, which has similar ingredients to topical treatments, has a long duration period of effectiveness for about 7-8 months. The topical treatment which is applied to the animal’s skin must be administered every month.

In the end, Stacy said treatment comes down to personal preferences of the pet owner and their furry friend.

“It comes down to preference,” he said. “If some pets don’t take medicine real well, then the collar or topical might work better.

“Some people prefer the oral product just cause they don’t like the idea of putting something on that leaves a residue that can rub off on them. Some dogs don’t really like things on their coats so it really depends on the individual.”

He added, “The oral product tends to be more poplar.”

A vaccination preventing Lyme disease is available for dogs as well, shared Stacy.

Stacy also warned that pet owners should not apply medication meant for dogs to cats because it can be toxic to their feline counterparts. Serious harm can be caused by mis-administering medications.

“It is very important for people to know not to use their dog’s medication on their cat,” he said. “The ingredients in dog products can be toxic for cats. It can cause seizures and muscle tremors.”

Further, pet owners should avoid the kind of Internet horror story removal methods,like using a match to burn a tick off.

“I haven’t personally had to treat a dog with injuries from that, but you could certainly cause a burn if you tried to use a match or heat to get rid of the tick.”

Stacy recommends pet parents thoroughly inspect themselves and their pet for ticks each time you come inside from being outdoors. If a tick is found, the best way to remove them is with tweezers and it should be done immediately to prevent transmission of illness causing pathogens, viruses and bacteria.

“The best method is to grab with tweezers close to the skin and kind of twist as you pull,” he said.

Ticks commonly attach in the armpit and ears, according to Stacy.

The CDC warns ticks should not be crushed with bare fingers as that can spread the harmful bacteria. Ticks should be disposed of safely in a baggie filled with alcohol, put into a sealed container, or flushed, according to the health agency.

