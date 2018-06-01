State department working to keep cemeteries maintained

Many Ohioans visited cemeteries throughout Memorial Day weekend to pay their respects to loved ones, as well as our nation’s veterans.

However, these visits sometimes lead to frustration when a cemetery is not well kept.

This is where the Ohio Department of Commerce gets involved.

There are laws and guidelines in place for the maintenance and operation of cemeteries. These guidelines include cutting the grass at least once a month during the grow season, removing trash and funeral flowers once a month, and maintaining and repairing roads, buildings, structures and fencing as necessary.

The guidelines also state that rules regarding flowers and decorations should be posted at the cemetery and all other rules should be available upon request.

“Cemeteries play a significant role in our communities and history, as they serve as the final resting place for our veterans and loved ones,” said Anne Petit, superintendent of the department’s Division of Real Estate & Professional Licensing. “These guidelines help ensure Ohioans can honor the memories of the people they care about without any worry.”

In the case those guidelines are not being met, Ohioans should first bring the matter to the attention of the cemetery’s management.

If the issue cannot be resolved with cemetery management, Ohioans can file a complaint with the Ohio Cemetery Dispute Resolution Commission online or by calling 614-466-4100.

A copy of the complaint will be sent to the cemetery operator for a response. If a response is not issued within 30 days of the complaint, the complainant and cemetery operator will receive a notice to appear before the commission.

The OCDRC works to resolve disputes using informal methods of mediation and conciliation.

