Public Record

accidents

Wednesday:

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak with an officer regarding her vehicle being hit in a grocery store parking lot last Wednesday. Private property report taken and complaint on file. Officer will follow-up with grocery store.

arrests

Wednesday:

• Female turned herself in on a warrant.

citations

Wednesday:

• A citation was issued after a caller reported her vehicle was struck by a semi coming around a curve at the intersection of South Countyline and West South streets.

• Officer issued a verbal warning for a traffic violation at the intersection of Van Buren Street and West Ridge Drive.

Tuesday:

• A verbal warning for tinted windows was issued during a traffic stop at the intersection of Fremont Drive and West Fremont Street. thefts

Monday:

• An employee of a North Countyline Street business requested an officer for a theft; under investigation.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Officer attempted to serve papers at a West Center Street address; officer unable to make contact.

• A Findlay hospital nurse requested assistance reaching a West Fremont Street woman. Health care worker needed to speak with her about her mother. Officer made contact.

• Complainant came on station about a car that runs up and down Oaklawn Avenue at a high rate of speed. Officer made contact with the owner of the vehicle and they advised they would make corrections to their driving immediately.

• Subject reported a Galaxy Tablet was stolen from his residence on Perrysburg Road within the last two days. Complaint on file and subject was advised of further options.

• Sandusky County Children Services requested a welfare check on a 3-year-old at a Stadium Drive location. Officer made contact with a resident who was not familiar with the child or her mother. It appears the county agency was given false information. Officer advised they would check other addresses if they had any on file.

• Caller reported her boyfriend was removing fans from being blown on daughter, removing toilet paper and acting crazy at a Buckley Street residence. Both parties were warned for disorderly conduct and were advised they would be arrested if officers had to return.

• West South Street resident stated that last night a man unlocked the screen door, walked in and told her she had two days to leave. Complaint is on file. Issue is ongoing over house being repossessed.

• Citizen requested officer regarding criminal damaging on Bannister Street.

• Officer performed a building check on Buckley Street.

• Caller asked for an officer regarding a disturbance/disorderly conduct incident on Buckley Street. Male was transported to Circle K. Later, both parties refused to leave the residence and were advised of options.

Tuesday:

• Complainant requested an officer regarding a disturbance/disorderly conduct incident on East Sixth Street. All parties were advised of their options.

• Subject on Beier Drive asked for an officer; report on file.

• Officer was on foot patrol at the intersection of Maple and East Jackson streets.

• Caller requested an officer for a juvenile. Officer advised juveniles to stay in for the night.

• Officer performed a follow-up visit on 1 Wood County. Item retrieved will be sent out.

• Citizen reported a possible sinkhole in an alley by Spruce and East Jackson streets. Call was reported to street department.

• Caller requested an officer for an intoxicated male at a Buckley Street address. Domestic situation involving arguments; nothing criminal occurred. Parties advised of options.

• Subject asked for an officer regarding a disturbance/disorderly conduct incident on Beier Drive. Victim wished to pursue charges. Officer will attempt to make contact.

• Officer collected evidence and video from an East Lytle Street location during a follow-up call.

• Security complainant reported an alarm at an East Center Street location; false alarm.

• Female on Columbus Avenue requested an officer for male yelling from neighboring residence; officer advised female of options.

• Complainant asked an officer for a male taking property from a West Tiffin Street location; both parties were advised to stay away.

• Subject requested an officer for a pit bull near North Countyline Street; animal was no longer in the area.

• Zoning employee reported a white rusted van with a male in the back at the intersection of North Union and West Jackson streets; officer was unable to locate.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Kirk Street.

• Officer attempted to serve a civil protection order to a subject at a West Lytle Street address; subject has been evicted. Officer took an item into evidence.

Seneca County

citations

Tuesday:

• Citation issued for speed during a traffic stop in the 5000 block of west Ohio 18.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Deputy relayed female to Hancock County Sheriff’s Office from a U.S. 23 address in Loudon Township.

• North County Road 31 caller reported a 30-year-old suicidal female. Deputy made contact, female to speak with Firelands.

Tuesday:

• Deputy out with a possible impaired driver pulled over in the 3000 block of North Ohio 635; deputy advised motorist was having car trouble and assistance was on the way.

• Needles were found in a ditch on West Ohio 18 in Loudon Township; property was collected.

