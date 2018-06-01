Dollar Tree thief turns himself in

Wednesday’s Dollar Tree robber turned himself in Thursday morning.

According to Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno, Donald J. Hummer, 31 of Oregon, came on station around 1 a.m. admitting he had been the individual who robbed the East Lytle Street store.

“He had been convinced to turn himself in by a family member who also drove him to the police station,” Loreno said in a news release.

Carrying a knife, Hummer allegedly came up behind a store clerk Wednesday around 7 p.m. and forced them to open the money drawer before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Loreno said no injuries were suffered during the incident.

Hummer was arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated robbery and is being held in the Seneca County Jail.

According to Loreno, the money has not been returned and the incident is still under investigation.

Comments

comments