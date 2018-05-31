Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported a vehicle backed into her vehicle in the 500 block of Van Buren Street at 8:10 a.m.

arrests

Tuesday:

• A male was taken into custody on a warrant out of Lucas County following a traffic stop at West Lytle Street and Midblock.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued citations following a traffic stop at West Lytle Street and Midblock.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at Midblock and West Lytle Street.

Monday:

• Officer issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead following a report of a two-vehicle non-injury accident in the 1300 block of Perrysburg Road at 4:30 p.m.

• Officer issued a citation for soliciting without a permit near Summit and North Countyline streets following a report of suspicious activity.

• Officer issued a warning for a parking complaint following a report of a truck and trailer stopped along the wrong side of the road causing a traffic hazard near Summit and North Vine streets.

thefts

Tuesday:

• An East Clark Street complainant reported his vehicle was stolen. Incident is under investigation.

Monday:

• Complainant reported his leaf blower was taken from his Leonard Street porch.

• Complainant reported someone entered his Broadway Street garage and stole a push mower and a snow blower.

• Subject came on station to have on file a TV was stolen two weeks ago on Ash Street and was now at a business to be sold; refused to make a statement or file charges and had entered into an agreement to buy the TV back.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• An East Tiffin Street employee reported the vacant house next door had a strong odor coming from it. Officer noted the house was secure and the smell was emitting from the trash in the backyard.

• Caller reported a vehicle with a “for sale” sign in it was sitting in the grassy area next to his car lot on North Countyline Street. Officer advised the caller there was no ordinance prohibiting the vehicle from being parked there.

• Caller reported a door was open on Seneca Street and the resident was not home. Officer noted the door appeared to have been forced open; was unable to make contact with the owner to determine if items were taken; incident is under investigation.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding a custody issue.

• Officers conducted home visits on Nichols Street,

• Officer was out with a lost driver on Perry Street; was able to get him on the correct route.

• Officer was flagged down by a citizen regarding a dog running loose near North County and West Culbertson streets. Officer was unable to catch up with the dog.

Monday:

• Complainant reported witnessing someone force their way into a building near South Poplar and East South streets. Officer spoke to the subject and checked the scene; the subject was an employee staying at the building.

• Caller reported a juvenile was near the tracks at East Jackson and North Poplar streets with two dogs. Canines were impounded.

• Caller requested advice on what to do about someone writing on their business page. Officer advised to place a rebuttal on the page and block the subject.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on South Main Street.

• Caller reported a male was sleeping in a vehicle on South Union Street and there were children in the back; stated they attempted to wake him up by knocking on the window but he wouldn’t wake up. Officer spoke to subject who fell asleep; no emergency.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Spruce Street.

• Caller reported witnessing a female abuse a small puppy on North Countyline Street. Officer spoke to subjects who were training a puppy; everything was OK.

• Complainant reported four juveniles broke into a Cherry Street residence. Officer was able to identify several of the youth in the vacant house; spoke to their parents who would provide disposition.

• A third-party caller reported a suspicious female who was involved in drug activity was inside a North Main Street residence. Officer spoke to a male in the residence; everything was OK.

• Complainant reported two suspicious subjects came to their Westhaven Drive residence to solicit. Officer would be on the look out for the vehicle.

• A Bugner Street caller requested assistance with a snake.

• Caller stated a fight was about to occur on Taft Boulevard. Officer noted there was no fight at the location.

Seneca County

citations

Monday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at Ohio 12 and County Road 592.

• Deputy issued a warning for no front plate following a traffic stop at West Ohio 12 and North Ohio 635.

• Deputy issued a warning for no front plate and window tint following a traffic stop on South Ohio 587.

• Deputy issued a warning for two headlights required following a traffic stop on North Perry Street in New Riegel.

• Deputy issued a warning for no front license plate following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 109.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West Ohio 18 and North Nickie Lane.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported a small child was chasing a dog down South U.S. 23 and there were no parents around; advised the child was in their vehicle.

Monday:

• Caller reported multiple vehicles parked in a circle with their lights off in a parking lot on North County Road 7. Subjects had permission to be there as long as they were not causing problems.

