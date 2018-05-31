MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Crews work Wednesday to clean up the area of North Countyline Street where Tim Horton’s was to be constructed. City officials reached out to Rensko Property LLC in mid-May, asking the owners to make the property “whole” and “bring the property up to grade.” This cease and desist order came after the company failed to restore the empty lot in a timely manner to a respectable condition after the company backed out and listed the property for sale. The company had been asked formally in writing in December to either address its intentions to build the restaurant or clean-up the property. The Westerville-based company agreed and hired a contractor to remove the excess dirt and straighten the property out. To address the Environmental Protection Agency concerns and bring the lot up to standards, the lot must be seeded to prevent run-off, the fence torn down and the lot leveled.

