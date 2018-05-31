Classroom to be built at Arcadia School

By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT

for the review times

ARCADIA — Arcadia school board voted Wednesday to proceed with replacement of four modular classrooms the district has been using for third- and fourth-grade students.

The new permanent classrooms are expected to cost around $2.1 million, Superintendent Bruce Kidder said after the meeting. Additional work, including moving electrical lines and a gas line, is not included in that total.

The modular classrooms have been used for around 32 years, and should be replaced because repair costs are mounting, Kidder said.

The modular rooms, which are at the south end of the elementary wing, will be demolished and the new classrooms will be built in their place by the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

During the 2018-2019 school year, the district will do some “juggling” as it operates with four fewer classrooms, Kidder said. The elementary music teacher will travel between classrooms instead of having a fixed room, for example.

Though the modular rooms are currently used by third- and fourth-graders, the replacements will be occupied by kindergartners and first-graders.

That’s because the new rooms will serve as storm shelters for all grade levels, and those grade levels have less furniture that would need to be moved out of the way during drills or storms.

The new classrooms will have steel doors and window shutters.

The addition will total about 5,000 square feet.

The board voted 4-1 in favor of the project, with Corey Boes opposing it. He expressed concern about whether it was the decision Arcadia voters would support.

RCM Architects will probably need two weeks to finish preparing for bids, and then will accept bids for three weeks, RCM President Jerry Murray said.

Phones, projectors, LED bulbs and other valuable items will be salvaged from the modular classrooms before demolition, Kidder said. Metal will be set aside and scrapped.

Separately Wednesday, the board voted against a proposed parking lot project whose cost had increased from about $650,000 to around $1.1 million. The plan included more parking spaces and pavement.

The current parking lot has a drainage issue, particularly near the bus garage.

“When the numbers change so drastically overnight, I think there’s a lot of us that are having a hard time swallowing that,” said board member Eric Metcalfe.

“We’ve waited all these years to replace these temporary classrooms,” he said, adding he wouldn’t want to see that project delayed further because of the parking lot.

Separately, the board approved the purchase of 200 Chromebooks and four charging carts at a cost of $51,000.

