Two arrested in high speed pursuit

Two Tiffin men were arrested early Saturday morning following a high speed pursuit that lasted nearly 20 minutes through country roads from New Riegel to south of Bascom to north of Tiffin before being stopped at gun point by law enforcement.

Sean Dayton, 33, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with theft and his passenger John Benjamin Jr., 24, was charged with attempted interference with custody. Both charges are fourth degree felonies.

Law enforcement received a report of subjects beating on an ATM at First National Bank of New Riegel at 5:29 a.m. The caller reported the subjects were driving a dark-colored, older minivan and was seen traveling east on Ohio 591. The suspects then headed north on Ohio 587, crossing U.S. 224 at 85 mph.

Spikes were placed on Township Road 112 and traffic was blocked at Tiffin’s Walmart. According to the media report, the suspects’ vehicle hit the spikes, which fell off in the middle of the road. The vehicle lost a wheel and slowed down on the curve of County Road 26 before being stopped at gun point by law enforcement.

According to the media report, Dayton was the driver while Benjamin was the passenger. Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was advised Findlay Police Department also wanted to talk to Benjamin.

Tiffin Police Department’s K9 unit was dispatched to the scene and gave officers a positive indication on the van, the report states, adding the vehicle, a 2005 Kia SW, had fictitious plates placed over the actual plates.

In addition to Tiffin police, Fostoria Police Department assisted Seneca County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending the suspects.

