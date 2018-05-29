Remembering fallen heroes

DAVID SIMONIS / for the Review Times

Members of Fostoria veteran groups present wreaths in honor of Fostoria veterans during Fostoria’s Memorial Day service Monday at Fountain Cemetery. Sons of the American Legion; Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 440; Dads of Foreign Service Veterans; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 421 and Auxiliary; Sons of Amvets Post 69; Amvets Post 69 and Auxiliary; Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War; and American Legion Post 73 and Auxiliary placed the wreaths. VFW Post 421 led Fostoria in the celebration while Sgt. Steve Clagg, commander of the VFW Post 421, served as master of ceremonies and Nichole Coleman, executive director of the Hancock County Veterans Service Office, was the guest speaker. Following the service, which also included posting of the colors, prayers, speeches, music by Fostoria Community Band, a salute and taps, the group gathered across the street at St. Wendelin Cemetery to honor its fallen heroes buried there.

