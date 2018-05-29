Remembering fallen heroes

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

DAVID SIMONIS / for the Review Times

Members of Fostoria veteran groups present wreaths in honor of Fostoria veterans during Fostoria’s Memorial Day service Monday at Fountain Cemetery. Sons of the American Legion; Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 440; Dads of Foreign Service Veterans; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 421 and Auxiliary; Sons of Amvets Post 69; Amvets Post 69 and Auxiliary; Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War; and American Legion Post 73 and Auxiliary placed the wreaths. VFW Post 421 led Fostoria in the celebration while Sgt. Steve Clagg, commander of the VFW Post 421, served as master of ceremonies and Nichole Coleman, executive director of the Hancock County Veterans Service Office, was the guest speaker. Following the service, which also included posting of the colors, prayers, speeches, music by Fostoria Community Band, a salute and taps, the group gathered across the street at St. Wendelin Cemetery to honor its fallen heroes buried there.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Encarnacion, Chicago's Poor Defense Boost Indians To 9-6 Win

Posted On28 May 2018

Diamondbacks 12, Reds 5

Posted On28 May 2018

D-backs Hit 3 HRs, Offense Erupts For 12-5 Win Over Reds

Posted On28 May 2018

Power Outage Strands Riders At Ohio Amusement Park

Posted On28 May 2018

White Sox Place Matt Davidson On DL With Back Spasms

Posted On28 May 2018

Local Sports

Off

Youth baseball: Roppe knocks off Seneca East

Pitcher Eli Holman and Eli Kiser drove in three runs apiece on Thursday as Fostoria Roppe Corporation claimed a 14-10 win over Seneca East 2 in a
Posted On 28 May 2018
Off

All-Ohio baseball: Four area players are 1st team all-Ohio

Four area players were named to the all-Ohio baseball first team in Division IV released on Friday. Named to the team were pitchers Trey Bame of
Posted On 28 May 2018
Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL Friday’s Regional Finals Division I AT UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI Mason 3, Cincinnati Moeller 2 AT BOWLING GREEN STATE
Posted On 26 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company