Public Record

arrests

Sunday:

• Adult arrested in the 1100 block of South Wood Street. Transferred to Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. No further information provided.

Friday:

• Female arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop in the 600 block of North Countyline Street; female released to Tiffin police.

citations

Monday:

• Verbal warning issued for traffic during a traffic stop at West High and Perry streets.

• Verbal warning issued for traffic safety during a traffic stop in the 900 block of Springville Avenue.

Sunday:

• Verbal warning issued for an expired plate during a traffic stop at Sandusky and North Town Street.

• Juvenile traffic citation issued during a traffic stop at North Poplar and East South streets.

• Verbal Warning issued for a turn signal violation during a traffic stop at North Countyline and Elm streets.

• Verbal warning issued for expired tags during a traffic stop in the 900 block of Walnut Street.

Saturday:

• Verbal warning issued for equipment during a traffic stop in the North Vine Street/Westhaven Drive area.

• Citation issued for speed during a traffic stop at West Ohio 12 and North Township Road 47.

• Verbal warning issued for speed during a traffic stop at West Ohio 12 and West Township Road 112.

• Verbal warning issued for traffic during a traffic stop at Park and Lincoln avenue.

• Verbal warning issued for improper turn during a traffic stop in the 1500 block of North Countyline Street.

Friday:

• Warning issued for a red light violation in the 1500 block of North Countyline Street.

thefts

Monday:

• North Main Street caller reported his apartment was broken into and a white vehicle is in his driveway. Officer advised the grandson was parked in driveway; reported someone broke into his storage garage earlier in the day.

• West Lytle Street caller requested to speak to an officer about the theft of a lawn mower. Caller believed she saw it on a garage sale site. Officer spoke to resident who reported their outdoor shed was broken into and a Troybuilt bagger-mulching mower was stolen. Owner to provide serial number to police.

• Caller reported there is a blue Roadmaster bike that does not belong to her by the alley beside her house in the 500 block of North Main Street. Officer en route to impound bike; complainant also reported lawnmower was stolen from shed. Complainant will get officer information on lawnmower.

Sunday:

• Complainant in the 1200 block of Perrysburg Road requested to speak to an officer regarding $32 and a pair of sunglasses being stolen out of a van. Complainant advised a male living in the trailer had a key to the van but did not see him take the money. Complainant will call when he returns.

• A West Eagle Street caller reported a break-in at her residence, TV is missing. Officer advised residence broken into and a $500, 46-inch television stolen. Investigation pending.

• Caller in the 800 block of North Countyline Street reported a shoplifter. Unable to locate.

Saturday:

• Maple Street caller reported their lawnmower was stole. Reported taken.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Van Buren Street caller requested to speak to an officer concerning a juvenile. Officer advised complainant of options.

• South Wood Street caller reported a rock thrown through a window. Officer advised an unknown male threw a rock at the window and cracked it. Report on file.

• Caller request an officer check the area of Summit and Walnut streets for three juveniles with flashlights. Juveniles located by officer and transported home. Officer made contact with mother, juveniles warned for curfew.

• Building check conducted in the 1600 block of North Main Street.

• Caller reported a green pick up truck running the stop sign at North Union and Sycamore streets at a high rate of speed. Unable to locate.

• Vehicle in the 800 block of South Main Street impounded after not being moved since May 23.

• West South Street caller reported her garage was broken in to the previous night.

• Officer found a cell phone at the cemetery. Will place phone in evidence for safe keeping.

• Officer flagged down about lost cellphone. Lost cell phone returned.

• A Colonial Drive resident requested to speak to an officer regarding juveniles messing with her fence. Complainant does not know who the juveniles are and wanted more patrol at night.

• An East Crocker Street 911 caller reported a male was at the house earlier trying to break into and upstairs apartment. Male was back 10 minutes ago and was in a fight with someone in the street. Caller has no information regarding male or what type of vehicle he is in but will call back if he returns. Complainant stated they were told by upstairs neighbor that male may have a gun. Report on file per request. Will call if subject returns.

• Findlay police requested an officer check for a truck in the 600 block of Maple Street. Message given to subject to contact Findlay police.

• Beier Drive caller reported receiving texts from her ex threatening to hurt her and her children.

Sunday:

• Officer relayed a subject to the custody of Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office. No further information provided.

• An open door was found at a location in the 1300 block of Walnut Street. Keyholder contacted; officer cleared building, keyholder secured building.

• Lakeview Drive caller reported seeing a heavy-set subject going through vehicles; unable to locate.

• Officer was out on a follow-up call with an Oxford Lane resident.

• Alarm company advised of east shop door motion alarm activated in the 1300 block of Buckley Street. Officer advised all doors are secure; false alarm.

• Caller in the 400 block of West Lytle Street reported a tan pitbull that appears to be distressed is under his tree. Officer advised dog has a flea collar and does not appear to be vicious. Officers unable to catch dog.

• Cory Street caller requested to speak to an officer concerning a vehicle. Officer advised resident of options, possible civil issue.

• Caller requested assistance with a vehicle unlock in the 200 block of West High Street.

• Maple Street caller reported receiving threatening text messages.

• Starr Avenue resident reported juveniles parking their bikes on their lawn; bikes gone upon officer’s arrival.

• Caller reported a pit bull mix running loose in the 700 block of Circle Drive. Dog found in the 700 block of Buckley Street. Note left in door of Circle Drive home for dog owner to contact police.

• Caller requested a police escort to car in the 100 block of Perry Street. Assistance rendered.

• Anonymous caller reported loud music coming from a house near the 400 block of South Poplar Street. Officer advised there was a family gathering on Taft Boulevard with a live band. Residents advised of the complaint and told to keep the music volume down.

• Officer responded to a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of East Crocker Street. Officer completed stand at residence, female got her belongings. Possible charges pending.

• Caller requested officer stand by while they collected items from a residence in the 600 block of Walnut Street.

• Officer conducted a building check in the 100 block of the East Lytle Street.

Saturday:

• Officers responded to the 200 block of East Fremont Street on a report of a male threatening people. Male left prior to officers’ arrival.

• Officers responded to 200 block of West Lytle Street on a report of a male threatening to destroy property. Officer transported male to another residence in the 600 block of West Tiffin Street.

• Officers responded to 700 block of Buckley Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officer advised parties of options.

• Caller reported loud music in the 400 block of North Main Street at 3:43 a.m. Officer unable to locate.

• Caller reported loud music in the 400 block of North Main Street at 4:33 a.m. Officer warned subject for loud noise.

• Caller requested an officer for standby for disturbance in the 200 block of West Lytle Street. Male and female both advised of options for eviction process. Both subjects warned for disorderly conduct.

• Officer performed a follow-up in the 200 block of East Crocker Street and the 1200 block of North Countyline Street.

• Officer attempted to perform a subpoena service. No contact made.

• Officer attempted to perform a subpoena service. No contact made.

• Caller reported a rabid raccoon in the 400 block of West Lytle Street. Animal removed.

• Stoner Road caller reported a subject followed him to his residence and accused him of casing residences because he is Hispanic. Report taken, officer will attempt to locate suspect.

• Complainant came on station and reported she was in an altercation earlier with a female who is now harassing her. Officer advised complainant of options.

• Caller requested assistance with a vehicle unlock in the 100 block of East Lytle Street. Assistance rendered.

• Officers responded to a report of a disturbance on Elwood Avenue. Officer advised a male was causing a disturbance at the residence. Subjects warned for disorderly conduct and trespassing. Officer advised subjects they are not to return to the residence and to pursue visitation through the court to see child.

• Building check performed at Perrysburg Road.

• Caller requested a welfare check in the 400 block of South Poplar Street; contact made, everything is fine.

• Resident in the 500 block of Miller Avenue requested officer; officer advised both parties of options.

• West Fremont Street caller requested officer for a disturbance; no further information provided.

• Spruce Street resident requested an officer for a juvenile; no further information provided.

• Caller requested an officer for the 1200 block of North Countyline Street. Officer advised subject dropped off at residence and warned for public intoxication.

• Caller requested an officer to the 500 block of Cherry Street for a disturbance; officer advised parties not to speak to each other.

• An Oxford Lane caller requested an officer to his residence to remove two geese and approximately 10 eggs from his property; caller states he contacted ODNR and they advised him to call Fostoria police and send two officers to remove the geese and eggs or shoot the geese. ODNR states they did not advised caller of that information and was told he would have to wait until tomorrow when someone from the ODNR was available; caller states he is going to shoot the geese himself; caller also keeps requesting the mayors’ phone number. Report on file; complainant called back and spoke with sergeant.

• Officer responded to a report of a possible OVI complaint a Columbus Avenue and East Lytle Street. Officer checked area, unable to locate.

• Caller reported a large group of juveniles in the roadway at Cherry and Sandusky streets. Officer spoke with juveniles nearby, unable to locate juveniles in question.

• Maple Street caller requested an officer; officer transporting female home. Officer advised female is more or less refusing to state what happened. Intoxication is playing a role.

• Officer made a traffic stop at North Countyline and Plaza Drive. No report.

• North Vine Street caller reported receiving threatening text messages. Officer advised female was followed home and was told to call 911 if subject arrived at her home.

• East Fremont Street caller requested a welfare check on their 56-year-old mother. Officer performed check; everything okay.

Friday:

• Officers provided public assistance in the 100 block of Taft Boulevard.

• Caller requested assistance making contact with a Hart Avenue resident. Officer unable to make contact.

• College Avenue caller requested an officer; voluntarily submitted to evaluation by Fostoria EMS to Fostoria Community Hospital. Subject advised of options.

• Officers followed up with a 1000 block North Countyline Street subject.

• Subject came on station requesting an officer. Officer spoke to both parties, warning issued; officer advised parties of options.

• North Countyline Street caller requested an officer concerning juveniles;

officer spoke with juveniles and adults, warning issued; officer advised parties of options.

• Caller requested an officer to the 400 block of South Poplar Street for a disturbance. No additional information provided.

• Caller requested officer to the 500 block of East North Street for a disturbance. Officer advised a subject voluntarily gave up residency and was warned for disorderly conduct.

• Dispatch received a 911 hangup call from the 300 block of West Tiffin Street; everything fine upon callback.

• Caller reported a speeding vehicle in the 300 block of East North Street. Officer advised parent of complaint.

• Officers responded to the 200 block of West Lytle Street for a domestic disturbance. Warning issued for disorderly conduct.

fire runs

Sunday:

• EMS responded to the 1100 block of South Wood Street for a 47-year-old male having chest pains; transported to Fostoria Community Hospital.

• 911 caller reported a fire on Cherry Street; open burn.

Saturday:

• EMS responded to the 1200 block of Beier Drive for a 29-year-old male spitting up blood.

Seneca County

arrests

Monday:

• Anastasia Brown arrested in Bettsville on a warrant out of Tiffin.

citations

Sunday:

• Verbal warning issued for one working brake light during a traffic stop at State and Emma streets in Bettsville.

• Verbal warning issued for expired tags during a traffic stop at West County Road 61 and North Township Road 1166.

• Verbal warning issued for speed during a traffic stop at Franklin and State streets in Bettsville.

Saturday:

• Verbal warning issued for speed, improper display, obstructed view to the front during a traffic stop at West Ohio 18 and North Township Road 1163.

• Verbal warning issued for speed during a traffic stop at West Ohio 12 and North Township Road 69.

• Verbal warning issued for speed during a traffic stop at State and Emma streets in Bettsville.

• Citation issued for a stop sign violation during a traffic stop at State and Union streets in Bettsville.

Friday:

• Citation issued for speed in the 100 block of State Street in Bettsville.

• Verbal warning issued for speed in the 9000 block of Ohio 18.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Deputies responded to an open 911 line at a West Township Road 158 residence. No one home, no answer at door.

• Deputy was flagged down in the 7800 block of North Township Road 70 for a female out with her two children swimming. Deputy advised female was warned for trespassing.

• Meadowbrook Park manager reported a red car with the number 66 painted on it made several loops through the park with a juvenile riding on top of vehicle. Park manager stated he might be able to get a plate from video; plate does not match the vehicle; unable to locate.

• Deputy responded to report of fireworks in Bettsville; unable to locate.

• Deputy performed a building check on south Street in New Riegel.

Saturday:

• Deputy responded to a report of a vehicle pulling out of the rear of location in the 4000 block of West Ohio 18n, swerving in the roadway and hitting a curb in Bascom. Deputy unable to locate.

• Deputy responded to a report of two vehicles in the parking lot of Hopewell Loudon School; one vehicle occupied by two people. Couple was just talking; deputy advised both leaving the premises.

Friday:

• Parents on station requesting to speak to a deputy in reference to their son who was recently discharged from the U.S. armed forces, is suicidal and off medications.

• A resident in the 9000 block of West Ohio 12 reported a 4-wheeler keeps driving through his yard. Deputy advised the riders were warned to stay on their own property.

• Caller in the 4000 block of Township Road 25 reported his neighbor’s cows were loose. Owner put the cows away.

Comments

comments