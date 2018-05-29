FHS graduates step into the future as victors

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

Ninety-four Fostoria seniors celebrated graduation and looked ahead with a continued commitment to success on Sunday afternoon.

During Fostoria High School’s 145th commencement ceremony, class of 2018 valedictorian Brock Cousin thanked all those who helped in getting himself and his classmates to the milestone of high school graduation.

“I want to thank the parents, staff, friends and family members with us here today,” Cousin said. “Without their continued support, none of us would be here today.”

Cousin expressed his appreciation for the classmates he had come to know throughout his time at FHS and excitement for their bright futures.

“I am honored to have known all of you and cannot wait to see what accomplishments you will continue to achieve,” the valedictorian said.

This year’s salutatorian, Raven Oman, introduced the special guests at the ceremony and recognized them for their service as well.

As those at the commencement looked back, they also remembered and honored the late Laurie Martishius.

She was selected as the recipient of this year’s Teacher Emeritus award. FJSHS Principal Drew Bauman explained the award designates a retired person and symbolizes their distinguished service.

The chosen individual must be retired from teaching as a faculty member at FCS and while teaching, demonstrated commitment to the academic and personal development of FCS student.

Martishius, who died earlier this year, was noted for her kindness and commitment to the FCS community over her 25-year career at Fostoria City Schools. She served as a guidance counselor and French and English teacher as well as an advisor for several extracurriculars.

“This year’s recipient committed many acts of love through thousands of small acts of kindness while a teacher at Fostoria City Schools,” Bauman said.

FCS Superintendent Andrew Sprang presented the award to Martishius’ son, Alex Martishius, on her behalf and invited him to announce the class of 2018. Sprang shared how Martishius touched her students’ lives by putting extra effort into reaching them and building strong relationships with her pupils.

“While she had a passion for the subjects and work she did in the classroom, she understood the value of the relationships she could make with the students and the personal impact care and extra time could have on their lives,” Sprang said.

He also reminded students to remember how she “embodied the powerful message of being in charge of what you can control” as they prepared for their next chapters.

After the nearly 100 graduates crossed the stage and received their diplomas, Bauman echoed this wisdom as he charged the graduates with one last task — to carry a victor’s mentality onward — during his closing remarks.

“This school year we have encouraged you and your peers to have a victor’s mentality and to focus only on what you have control over,” the principal said. “Throughout your life there will be obstacles to overcome and difficulties to deal with… In those moments of struggle, remain assured that what lies inside of you is more than enough and, whatever trials and tribulations you face, you are a victor.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Encarnacion, Chicago's Poor Defense Boost Indians To 9-6 Win

Posted On28 May 2018

Diamondbacks 12, Reds 5

Posted On28 May 2018

D-backs Hit 3 HRs, Offense Erupts For 12-5 Win Over Reds

Posted On28 May 2018

Power Outage Strands Riders At Ohio Amusement Park

Posted On28 May 2018

White Sox Place Matt Davidson On DL With Back Spasms

Posted On28 May 2018

Local Sports

Off

Youth baseball: Roppe knocks off Seneca East

Pitcher Eli Holman and Eli Kiser drove in three runs apiece on Thursday as Fostoria Roppe Corporation claimed a 14-10 win over Seneca East 2 in a
Posted On 28 May 2018
Off

All-Ohio baseball: Four area players are 1st team all-Ohio

Four area players were named to the all-Ohio baseball first team in Division IV released on Friday. Named to the team were pitchers Trey Bame of
Posted On 28 May 2018
Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL Friday’s Regional Finals Division I AT UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI Mason 3, Cincinnati Moeller 2 AT BOWLING GREEN STATE
Posted On 26 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company