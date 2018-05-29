FHS graduates step into the future as victors

By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

Ninety-four Fostoria seniors celebrated graduation and looked ahead with a continued commitment to success on Sunday afternoon.

During Fostoria High School’s 145th commencement ceremony, class of 2018 valedictorian Brock Cousin thanked all those who helped in getting himself and his classmates to the milestone of high school graduation.

“I want to thank the parents, staff, friends and family members with us here today,” Cousin said. “Without their continued support, none of us would be here today.”

Cousin expressed his appreciation for the classmates he had come to know throughout his time at FHS and excitement for their bright futures.

“I am honored to have known all of you and cannot wait to see what accomplishments you will continue to achieve,” the valedictorian said.

This year’s salutatorian, Raven Oman, introduced the special guests at the ceremony and recognized them for their service as well.

As those at the commencement looked back, they also remembered and honored the late Laurie Martishius.

She was selected as the recipient of this year’s Teacher Emeritus award. FJSHS Principal Drew Bauman explained the award designates a retired person and symbolizes their distinguished service.

The chosen individual must be retired from teaching as a faculty member at FCS and while teaching, demonstrated commitment to the academic and personal development of FCS student.

Martishius, who died earlier this year, was noted for her kindness and commitment to the FCS community over her 25-year career at Fostoria City Schools. She served as a guidance counselor and French and English teacher as well as an advisor for several extracurriculars.

“This year’s recipient committed many acts of love through thousands of small acts of kindness while a teacher at Fostoria City Schools,” Bauman said.

FCS Superintendent Andrew Sprang presented the award to Martishius’ son, Alex Martishius, on her behalf and invited him to announce the class of 2018. Sprang shared how Martishius touched her students’ lives by putting extra effort into reaching them and building strong relationships with her pupils.

“While she had a passion for the subjects and work she did in the classroom, she understood the value of the relationships she could make with the students and the personal impact care and extra time could have on their lives,” Sprang said.

He also reminded students to remember how she “embodied the powerful message of being in charge of what you can control” as they prepared for their next chapters.

After the nearly 100 graduates crossed the stage and received their diplomas, Bauman echoed this wisdom as he charged the graduates with one last task — to carry a victor’s mentality onward — during his closing remarks.

“This school year we have encouraged you and your peers to have a victor’s mentality and to focus only on what you have control over,” the principal said. “Throughout your life there will be obstacles to overcome and difficulties to deal with… In those moments of struggle, remain assured that what lies inside of you is more than enough and, whatever trials and tribulations you face, you are a victor.”

Comments

comments