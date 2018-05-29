Commissioners to vote today to approve fiber network upgrade

When the Seneca County commissioners meet in regular session at 10 a.m. today, they are to vote to spend $719,526.12 for a new fiber network for an upgrade to the county’s 9-1-1 system.

In the past few weeks, commissioners have approved fund advances and transfers for the same project, but today’s vote will actually appropriate the funds to pay Bascom Telephone Company to install the fiber network.

Commissioners had been told last year some components of the system would be compatible with new components, but that has turned out not to be the case. Because of the incompatibility of the older components, commissioners were told a new fiber network would be needed to complete the upgrade.

When commissioners learned there was not enough money in the 9-1-1 fund to pay for the new fiber network, they realized they would need to front the additional funds needed if the upgrade project was to be completed.

Money comes into the county’s 9-1-1 fund from fees collected from cell phone bills paid by all who have the mobile devices.

Mike Kerschner, president of the board of commissioners, said the county could recoup those additional funds as future cell phone fees are collected and turned over to the county.

Also listed on today’s meeting agenda are supplemental appropriations of $28,000 and $815 for bridge repairs and for the concealed handgun license fund, respectively.

Commissioners are expected to set the dates, times and places to accept bids for two projects — one to clear trees and remove roads on county airport property, and one for a 2018 LPA raised pavement marker project.

The meeting will take place at the Commissioners Office, located at 111 Madison St., Tiffin.

Comments

comments