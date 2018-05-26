Remembering those who gave all

By LYDIA BAULER

Area veterans and associations will carry on the 150 year-old tradition of remembering those who died while serving the country this Memorial Day.

Just as Maj. Gen. John A. Logan first declared in May of 1868, veterans and people across the United States will honor those who gave their lives in military service. Locally, the VFW Post 421 will lead Fostoria in celebrating Memorial Day this year.

Community members are invited to join Fostoria veterans during a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday at Fountain Cemetery, 702 Van Buren St. Steve Clagg, commander of the VFW Post 421, will be master of ceremonies this year, according to VFW Post 421 quartermaster Jon Brandeberry.

The four veterans posts in Fostoria–Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 440, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 421, AmVets Post 69 and the American Legion Post 73–have taken turns hosting the services for about ten years.

Just as they do every year, the hosts hope the ceremony gives people a chance to remember and grieve or pay tribute to those currently serving in the military.

“The service is to honor past veterans that are no longer with us,” said Brandeberry. “We are hoping that people come away having been able to grieve for those lost if they want or honor someone currently in the service as well.”

The Fostoria Community Band will provide music for the event. They plan on playing the Star Spangled Banner, several marches and a medley of Armed Forces Hymns.

According to Brandeberry, the Placing of the Wreaths will be performed by: Sons of the American Legion; Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 440; Dads of Foreign Service Veterans; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 421 and Auxiliary; Sons of Amvets Post 69; Amvets Post 69 and Auxiliary; Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War; and American Legion Post 73 and Auxiliary.

The guest speaker for Monday’s services will be Nichole Coleman, executive diretor of the Hancock County Veterans Service Office.

According to a biography on the veterans service office website, Coleman has been the executive director and County Veterans Service officer for the office since December 2011. She served as a security specialist in the Air Force for three years and then in public relations for four years.

Her husband is a 10 year Air Force veteran; her dad served in Vietnam with the Army; and her grandfathers served in the Korean War and World War II. She is a Desert Storm veteran and also served in Bosnia.

In addition, Fostoria students will share their talents and honor the sacrifices of the men and women in the military.

Fostoria High School junior Oscar Pichardo and sophomore Hana Windham, will play taps as part of the ceremony.

FHS 2018 graduate Caleb Brough will read General Logan’s orders while fellow graduate Calob Keller and Little Glass Princess Hailey Hunt recite the Gettysburg Address. Hunt will recite a portion of the speech from memory, according to Clagg.

A small ceremony will be conducted at St. Wendelin Cemetery following the larger service.

In case of rain, the ceremonies will take place at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School, 1001 Park Ave.

There is a luncheon planned after the services at the VFW Post 421, 112 W. Tiffin St.

