Public Record

Posted On Sat. May 26th, 2018
Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Subject came on station to report a hit-skip in the 600 block of Lynn Street at 6:58 p.m. A citation was issued.

• Caller advised of a two-vehicle accident in the 100 block of West High Street; private parking crash.

• Caller advised of a possible traffic accident in the 700 block of Van Buren Street. A long-form citation was issued.

citations

Friday:

• A verbal warning was given for a stop sign violation on Walnut Street.

Friday:

• Officer gave a verbal warning for an improper turn on North Countyline Street.

• Verbal warning for a traffic violation was fiven on North Countyline Street.

thefts

Friday:

• Subject requested an officer because their garage was broken into and their child’s bike was stole overnight; report on file.

• Caller on North Countyline Street advised subjects stole her cash bag; incident under investigation.

• Complainant requested an officer to a North Countyline Street address; video evidence was collected and charges for theft are pending.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Caller requested an officer for an unwanted male at an East Tiffin Street location; male voluntarily gave up residence. He was advised to contact the police department if he needed to retrieve any other property.

• Citizen asked for an officer regarding a noise complaint. Subject was advised of the complaint and music was turned down.

• Seneca County Department of Job and Family Services requested an officer to an East Tiffin Street address.

• Subject came on station for item found in yard. Item was retrieved.

• Officer observed a dog run in front of a car on East Crocker Street; advised owner.

• Subject requested an officer to a McDougal Street residence; house was cleared.

• Complainant asked for an officer regarding a parking complaint on Crocker Street. Owner of vehicle was advised of the complaint.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Woodward Avenue.

• Caller advised a stop light was burned out at the intersection of Mid-block and West Lytle Street. Street department was contacted.

• Citizen advised of a possible verbal altercation on North Countyline Street. Subject had cut their hand on an ash tray and became upset. They were advised of the complaint and warned for disorderly conduct.

• Subject came on station to request an officer regarding a stolen phone. They were advised to report the cell phone stolen to provider.

• Hospital staff requested an officer for the transport of a subject brought in earlier; arrangement had been made for pick-up.

• Complainant advised they were with a subject on Stadium Drive who appeared to be hiding from someone; requested officer.

• Subject requested officer regarding unwanted subjects at a Wilson Avenue location. Subjects were gone upon arrival and a report was taken.

• A manager of a West Lytle Street business advised a subject was intoxicated and causing problems at the establishment.

• Caller advised of a subject laying on the sidewalk along North Poplar Street. Upon officer’s arrival, male was found sleeping. Woman at nearby address advised he could stay with her.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West Fourth Street.

• Officers responded to an alarm at a South Main Street location. All doors were found secure and building was cleared. Alarm was reset.

• Security at a Van Buren Street location requested an officer check on a vehicle that had been parked there for several days.

• Subject requested to speak with an officer about problems they are having with their neighbor and their shared driveway. A no trespass notice was served to the neighbor.

Thursday:

• Caller requested an officer check the welfare of a subject on Beier Drive due to statements made; there was no answer at the door.

• Citizen reported a 20-year-old male in a parking lot of a church on East Fremont Street. Male was advised to stay in public places.

• Complainant advised of a parking violation on West Fremont Street. Owner of vehicle was advised and they moved their car.

• Caller advised of a noise complaint on McDougal Street; males were advised and warned.

• An employee of an East Lytle Street business advised of a drive-off; report on file.

• Caller requested an officer. Male advised of a medical issue, which had been resolved prior to arrival.

• Citzen on East Sixth Street asked for an officer; officer advised of juveniles in the area and will drive by later.

• Complainant came on station requesting an officer regarding a juvenile; child was found.

• Officer re-secured a dog on Sandusky Street until its owners arrived.

• Complainant on West Jackson Street requested an officer; pending investigation of incident.

• Citzen advised of a female with a possible warrant; officer unable to locate.

Seneca County

vandalism

Friday:

• Two subjects came on station to report their truck was damaged by rocks thrown at it in Loudon Township.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Caller on Ohio 18 requested deputies to this location for a disturbance; there was no disturbance, just a misunderstanding.

