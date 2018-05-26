Outdoor art exhibit coming to Fostoria

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria will soon be a temporary home to an outdoor art exhibit.

The city was chosen to be one of 16 host communities for the public outdoor art exhibit this year. Through the Midwest Sculpture Initiative (MSI), eight pieces will be installed in various locations from Perry Street through Main Street on Thursday and will be in place for one year.

MSI exhibits serve to increase awareness of the visual arts, assert that a community is forward-thinking and energetic, improve the quality of life, dress up the urban landscape and provide artists with a venue to showcase and sell their work.

“I thought participation in this initiative would be a unique opportunity to bring something new and different to our community — not only for our residents, but also for our visitors,” Michele Cochran, community development/tourism director, said. “It’s something to add some interest.”

Cochran talked to MSI Administrator Ken Thompson last summer about the sculpture exhibition program that places outdoor sculpture exhibits in host communities and asked to put Fostoria on their waiting list.

MSI typically coordinates 12-15 outdoor exhibits each year with many host communities participating year after year. In November 2017, she received the call from MSI inviting Fostoria to participate in the 2018-19 exhibit.

A selection committee was established earlier this year and reviewed 200 slides of available sculptures to select eight pieces for the Fostoria exhibit. MSI has a database of more than 1,700 sculptors to solicit work from, a website for promotion of exhibitions, a large inventory of “rentable” concrete pads, the heavy equipment necessary for the placement of pads and artwork and the expertise to complete the task.

The selection committee consisted of Renee Smith, president of Fostoria Economic Development Corporation; Sarah Stephens Krupp, chamber/small business director at Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau; Browning Payne, president of Fostoria Community Arts Council; Toni Lucadello, former art educator and sculptor; and Cochran.

The eight sculptures that will be part of the exhibit in Fostoria are:

• Glass Totem 4 & 11 by Todd Kime of Ottawa Hills, Ohio

• Dark Energy by Toni Lucadello of Fostoria, Ohio

• Promise To Flower by Ric Leichliter of Sugar Grove, Ohio

• Winter Moon by Ray Katz of Pontiac, Michigan

• Summer by Pamela Reithmeier of Monclova, Ohio

• Skate Horse by Jonathan Bowling of Greenville, North Carolina

• Blue Sky Wedge by Glenn Zweygardt of Alfred Station, New York

• Copper Moon by Michael Magnotta

“We wanted to pick something very different. Each piece is something different and not necessarily our own taste,” Cochran said. “Everybody could find one they thought was really unique.”

She explained some are large while others are colorful and one even has glass incorporated in it, which she said was a nod to Fostoria’s glass heritage.

The sculptures will be installed Thursday by MSI crews on temporary concrete pads in front of the Fostoria Learning Center, at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library and along Main Street as far south as Fostoria Dell’s.

All sculptures in the exhibit are available for sale. If a piece sells while on display in Fostoria, the Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau will receive a commission that they will likely use toward future sculpture exhibits, according to Cochran. Each sculptor receives a stipend for “loaning” their pieces to the exhibit for the year.

Additionally, MSI charges a project administration and installation fee. Funding for Fostoria’s 2018-19 sculpture display was provided by grants from the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation, Inc. and the Henry H. Geary Memorial Foundation.

While all expenses have been paid for the 2018-19 exhibit, the Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau is accepting donations toward the cost for Fostoria to be a host community in 2019-20.

“We were really fortunate an opening came up for this year’s exhibit,” Cochran said, noting once a city participates in an exhibit, they get first pick year after year as long as they can supply the funding. She said MSI will contact the visitor’s bureau again in the fall to determine whether the city will participate in next year’s exhibit.

Individuals and businesses who would be interested in sponsoring a future sculpture may contact Cochran at 419-435-0486 or development@fostoriachamber.com for more information. The name and/or logo of the sponsor would be included on a sign that is displayed with the sculpture.

“I think it’s something new and different. It’s a big thing to bring visual arts. It may not be anyone’s particular taste but it helps start conversations,” Cochran said.

Starting conversations about art was Thompson’s vision for the exhibit.

Founded in 2004, The Midwest Sculpture Initiative was formed out of Thompson’s personal desire for more outdoor sculpture opportunities and was a natural extension of Flatlanders Sculpture Supply and Art Galleries.

MSI’s mission is to provide outdoor sculpture exhibitions throughout the Midwest, promote cooperation among art and civic organizations, advance the role that the visual arts play in the quality of life and increase economic development. In pursuing this goal, MSI has assembled 119 such exhibits to date. In organizing these exhibits, MSI has collaborated with community members, committees, individual hosts, arts professionals and sculptors.

Other outdoor exhibits through MSI will be located at the University of Toledo; in Vandalia, Ohio; in Valparaiso, Indiana; in Canton, Tecumseh, Hastings, Kochville Township, Fenton, Port Huron, Belleville and Macomb Township, all in Michigan; Adrian, Michigan, in the city and Siena Heights University; and Jackson, Michigan, at the Museum of Art and in the city.

“Their exhibits have created quite a following of visitors who travel from city to city to view the outdoor sculptures. We know with the following that all different people go to different cities just to see these exhibits so it’s going to be a great tourism draw to Fostoria,” Cochran said. “We feel very fortunate that Fostoria can participate in this unique opportunity. It will be fun to see people’s reactions to the variety of sculptures we selected, from the scientific to the whimsical. The entire display will bring a smile to your face and be quite the conversation starter.”

For more information on the Midwest Sculpture Initiative, visit www.msisculpture.com.

