Summer Recreation Program kicks off June 4

By LYDIA BAULER

The sun is shining, school is nearly out and a summer staple is coming back to town.

The Fostoria Summer Recreation Program: Fostoria Community Enriching Our Youth, an eight-week program for 8-14 year-olds, will kick off June 4 for a season of fun, which will end July 26.

The program will be hosted Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at one site this year, Riley Elementary School, 1324 Walnut Street, as a safety measure.

“We changed from three sites–Riley, Longfellow and City Park–for safety reasons,” said program coordinator Kim Rickle. “We need to make sure we really know who is coming and going from our program. And at Riley Elementary we will be able to do that.”

The summer program offers community youth activities, speakers, fun learning opportunities, games, crafts and more. It aims to get kids moving and engaged.

“We want to keep them outside, having fun, and away from their devices,” said Rickle. “They will learn a little something and have a lot of fun.”

Children will be able to swim from 3-5 p.m. at the Geary Family YMCA, 154 W. Center St., each day. Campers will be bused from Riley to the YMCA to swim; however, those not interested in taking a dip are asked to be picked up at the elementary school at 3 p.m. Swimmers should be picked up at the YMCA at 5 p.m.

Most weeks will bring a new theme and special guests to the camp. According to the program coordinator, some of the topics covered will include gardening and watching things grow, music, basic food prep and “survival cooking for kids,” and Wacky Olympics.

Ellen Gatrell from the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society is slated to help inform the kids of rail safety as well.

Folks from the Ohio State University will also work with campers on nutrition and eating better. Rickle said they have programming scheduled with OSU nearly weekly.

In addition, a crowd favorite who has visited the camp over the years, Community Resource Coordinator Tom Tobin from First Step, will return this season, said Rickle.

“Tom brings these antique and just really cool guitars for the kids to play,” she said. “The kids just love it.”

Rickle works to expose the campers to positive role models in the community as well as show them different kinds of careers.

“With the speakers, I want to show these kids that there are different kind of careers,” she said. “And I want them to see that the people in these jobs were born and bred right here where they are from.”

In order to make all this possible, several community organizations come together with the Geary Family YMCA and contribute in some way.

Through a grant, Fostoria City Schools’ cafeteria service will again provide lunch for children in attendance. In addition, the grant will also provide breakfast to the youngsters. The YMCA is supplying snacks.

FCS will also provide busing to the YMCA for swimming daily.

According to Rickle, Firelands Regional Medical Center is a partner in the program.

The United Way Community Grant Funds help to offset the cost of operation. It takes $20,000 per summer to run the program.

Campers are also asked to pay a fee of $10 per week this year in order to help cover the costs of the program and a couple possible small trips to reward Campers of the Week, said Rickle.

Community members can donate to the Fostoria Summer Recreation Program’s GoFundMe page, which can be found through a link on their Facebook page. You can also donate directly to the Geary Family YMCA’s front desk to sponsor a child through the program this summer, said Rickle.

