Stay active, get involved in Fostoria

Throughout a career, many work toward a bigger goal: Retirement.

However, after a few weeks, some retirees often find themselves bored and eager to do something.

Area organizations are offering an alternative to jumping back into the working world. Local older Americans looking for something to do have several options to stay active and get involved in the community.

FOSTORIA GARDEN CLUB

Fostoria Garden Club Ltd. manages the Fostoria Farmers’ Market, which consists of eight themed markets at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets.

The club has also completed yearly beautification projects, concentrating on rejuvenating areas that were developed 20-25 years ago, but were neglected in recent years when city finances took a plunge.

Garden club-funded projects include landscaping three areas and planting 12 new trees at Gray Park; landscaping the new Fostoria Learning Center; mulching and adding perennials to all of the downtown raised beds; rejuvenating the landscaping at

In addition, Fostoria Garden Club Ltd. hosts a Garden Tour and Flower Show, selling more than 200 tickets for each event.

Club meetings are at noon on the second Wednesday of the month. Although the club has no permanent home, meetings are normally held at the Kaubisch Memorial Library, 205 Perry St. The group has also met at various restaurants and the Fostoria Woman’s Club, 135 E. Fremont St.

For more information or to become a member, contact President Carol Kinn at 419-435-1718 or fostoriamarket@yahoo.com.

FOSTORIA WOMAN’S CLUB

The Fostoria Woman’s Club strives to create and maintain a non-profit organized center for “social and intellectual activities of Fostoria and area women,” according to President Sharon Stannard.

“Hundreds, even thousands, of women have enjoyed the activities,” she previously said. “But their lives are also enriched by the opportunity of developing friendships that span across the years.”

Members have activities such as a fine arts department, which brings varied monthly programs and is responsible for the planning and execution of the club’s annual Spring Tea; a travelogue department, which invites guest travelers to share their travel experiences at dinner meetings; a lunch bunch, which takes monthly trips to area restaurants and shopping sprees; scheduled card flights for bridge, euchre and pinochle teams; and a monthly book club and monthly card luncheon.

In addition, two mystery day trips are planned and take place during the summer. These trips include different activities at several different destinations. Members try to figure out where they are going because the organizer never tells anyone as it is a mystery trip.

The club annually offers homemade apple dumplings; Peddler’s Alley, which features homemade bake sale items, a luncheon, a spaghetti dinner and a craft show; and chocolate and nuts sale, of which a portion of funds is donated to A Christmas for Every Child.

Inquiries about becoming a member can be made to any club member or by calling the club house at 419-435-2196 and leaving a message. Someone will return the call.

FRIENDS OF KAUBISCH MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY

Friends of Kaubisch Memorial Public Library first organized in March 2008; but, the group reorganized in July 2011 with “a core membership of enthusiastic ladies” focused on fundraising and service to the library, according to President Lynn Searles.

Their mission and purpose as a nonprofit organization is to support the library’s programs and needs through volunteer service and fundraising activities.

With support from membership fees, fundraising efforts and donations, the Friends purchased books for the youth department, stuffed book bags with crayons for children who sign up for a new library card, and started a Dietsch Brothers Chocolate program.

Additionally, the Friends host or volunteer at events in the community. The group assists with the library’s fall and winter book sales as well as hosts a membership drive and appreciation luncheon for the staff and library board members in April during National Library Week.

“We are always looking for new members who enjoy getting together once a month to share ideas of how we can help our library provide the best service to our community,” Searles said previously. “It’s not required that you be an avid reader — just someone who cares about our library.”

Membership dues range from $5 for seniors to $100 for a lifetime. Forms are available at the library or at the group’s monthly meeting.

The group meets the first Thursday of each month in the Fruth Room at library, 205 Perry St, from 6-7 p.m.

PROMEDICA FOSTORIA COMMUNITY HOSPITAL AUXILIARY

Volunteering options are avaialble through ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital’s Auxiliary.

A friendly smile and a human connection may be all it takes to encourage someone’s commitment to better health, according to the website.

Volunteers perform many duties, including mail and flower deliveries and providing guidance at the information desk.

The ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital Auxiliary is a group of volunteers who support the hospital’s mission — to improve the health and well-being of the community. They serve as a link between the hospital and the Fostoria area community by:

• Raising funds for hospital equipment and services, which help the hospital maintain outstanding quality health care.

• Offering area high school seniors and college students pursuing a career in a health care-related field the chance to get scholarships.

• Coordinating events and volunteer opportunities, such as in the hospital’s gift shop.

Contact the auxiliary at 567-208-3702 or volunteer services at 419-436-6649 to explore opportunities.

FOSTORIA COMMUNITY ARTS COUNCIL

Fostoria Community Arts Council works to promote and educate through the arts.

FCAC provides for children and adults free art workshops throughout the year as well as entertainment.

The organization hosts “Lunch on the Lawn,” puts on the free summer and winter concert series, provides a venue for artists to display their work in the organization’s office gallery and presented the sculpture “Copper Fire” to the city on the municipal building’s lawn.

Additionally, the group sponsors Arts and Craft Day at the farmer’s market as well as the Holiday Arts and Crafts Show.

The arts council also judges numerous art events in the community, including the floats and costumes at the annual Halloween parade and the “Lens eye View” photo contest for the Rail Fest.

The arts council holds events in the Bankquet Room of the Fostoria Community Arts Council, 125 S Main St, such as the annual Wine & Cheese fundraiser. This past year the group hosted a “Short Film Fest” with films by Matt Erman of Capture 1 Studios.

FCAC tries to expand the accessibility of arts-oriented activities like these in Fostoria for the benefit of the community.

FCAC meets on the fourth Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. in its offices on South Main Street. Meetings are open to the public.

PAINT THE TOWN FOUNDATION

Paint the Town Foundation serves the community by maintaining locations within Fostoria.

The 501(c)3 foundation was created in August 2013 by entrepreneur and Fostoria resident Nate Heiser, with the purpose of making improvements in the town wherever needed in an effort to help improve the quality of life in the community.

Members restored the Buckley Street tennis courts in 2014 as its first project.

In April of 2016, members spearheaded renovation of Jackson Park with the help of Home Depot and Fostoria citizens. Playground equipment and structures were painted, the landscape received new mulch, the shelter house got a new roof and dead trees and debris were removed.

In September 2016, the organization worked with Lowes Distribution Center and the city to revamp City and Gray parks. New playground equipment was installed while others were painted.

In 2017 and this year, the group worked with KeyBank and the Fostoria Garden Club to redo the city-owned flower boulevards throughout town.

For more information, contact Heiser at 419-435-3000.

FOSTORIA KIWANIS CLUB

Fostoria Kiwanis Club is a global organization of volunteers who dedicate their efforts to “changing the world one child and one community at a time,” according to its mission statement.

Through fundraisers and dues, the group offers various child and community support through programs and events as well as supports other organizations in line with its mission.

With monies raised during fundraisers such as the annual Pancake Day in March or Peanut Days in October, the club financially supports Fostoria City Schools HOBY students; Summer Recreation Program: Fostoria Community Enriching Our Youth; Kaubisch Memorial Public Library’s Summer Reading Program; the Fostoria Learning Center; United Way of Fostoria; the Fostoria Sharing Kitchen; Pantry Plus of Seneca County; Fostoria Area Habitat for Humanity; Camp Fire Northwest Ohio’s Safety Town; and more.

In addition to financial support, the Kiwanis Club also uses funds for community outreach programs and projects, such as raising money for student scholarships, setting up lending libraries and collecting new children’s books in connection with the annual A Christmas for Every Child toy store.

Kiwanis members also participate in highway cleanup four times a year; install American flags five times a year on national holidays; deliver Meals on Wheels two to three times per month; hosts a New Educator’s Luncheon every year; and reads to area youngsters during the Week of the Young Child.

Members meet at noon on Tuesdays at Good Shepherd Home. For more information, contact President Robin Bates at 419-436-0233 or visit the club’s Facebook page.

FOSTORIA ROTARY CLUB

Fostoria Rotary Club is an organization of businesses and professional leaders united across the globe to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world, especially its own corner of it.

The organization’s biggest focus is education. Rotary is involved with many local efforts including the student scholarships awarded to graduates of Fostoria, Students of the Month from Fostoria Junior Senior High School, and the Golden Apple Awards which honor local educators. It donates to schools for their annuals, musicals and other causes.

Fostoria Rotary is also involved in a literacy program in which the local club supplies a book weekly to the local schools. The group buys a book for each speaker that presents before the club, has the speaker sign it, and it is given to a library in their honor.

In addition, they support many other local organizations in their efforts to serve the community. The Rotary Christmas Parade brings many organizations together in celebration every year. The club also donates to the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation’s Mardi Gras celebration and Foundation Park.

The club meets at noon on Monday in the lower level of Good Shepherd Home.

For more information about Fostoria Rotary Club, visit the group’s Facebook page.

FOSTORIA AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Since its beginning, the mission of the Fostoria Area Historical Society has been to preserve and display items of local historical interest, to disseminate local historical information and to foster an appreciation of the community’s heritage for the benefit of the society’s members and the Fostoria community.

The historical society operates in three locations throughout town, including Foster’s Museum on Main Street, the Fostoria Area Historical Museum on North Street and The History Corner in the former Commission on Aging building.

For more information on the historical society call 419-435-3588 or visit the Fostoria Area Historical Society on Facebook.

FOSTORIA GLASS HERITAGE GALLERY

Fostoria Ohio Glass Association is a member organization governed by a board of directors who oversee the operation of the Fostoria Glass Heritage Gallery.

With more than 200 members nationwide and several Canadian members, the association has an annual meeting in September of each year when rotating elections of board members take place.

Fostoria Glass Heritage Gallery, located at 109 N. Main St., was established to display glass and lamps manufactured by the 13 glass plants which were in Fostoria from 1887-1920.

Since 1992, the gallery has grown from just a few display cases to over 20 cases and 1300 items that are representative of those made by companies in Fostoria.

The gallery is a volunteer organization and greatly appreciates the community support that makes the gallery possible.

One can support the organization by joining the non-profit organization or by making a one-time donation.

For gallery hours or to inquire about joining, call 419-435-5077, 419-435-7014 or 419-435-1939.

FOSTORIA LIONS CLUB

Fostoria Lions Club spends resources on sight conservation, youth activities and community activities.

The organization raises funds through an annual duck race as well as selling brooms, onions and poinsettias.

In recognition of its service to the community, the club received awards for membership growth and humanitarian and service honors. Several individual members received accolades for membership, longevity, service and leadership.

The club meets at 6:30 p.m. twice a month – the first and third Thursdays – at Good Shepherd Home.

For more information or to become a member, contact DiCesare at 419-348-5686, e-mail afirechf@gmail.com, or look up the club on Facebook.

FOSTORIA RAIL PRESERVATION SOCIETY

Fostoria Rail Preservation Society is a non-profit organization involved in Fostoria’s railroad tourism. Its mission is to preserve, promote and educate others on the importance of Fostoria in railroad history.

FRPS hosts the annual Santa at the Depot along with Santa’s Wine and Cheese Tasting for kids at heart and the Railroad Employees Reunion Dinner in May.

“We constantly help in the marketing of the Fostoria Iron Triangle,” Secretary/Treasurer Ellen Gatrell previously said. “Efforts to market Fostoria’s rail tourism were made by attending train shows and passing out the Fostoria Rail Fan packet.

The group’s community outreach focuses on rail-related safety programs, such as Operation Lifesaver, a non-profit international public education program established in 1972 to end collisions, deaths and injuries at rail-grade crossings and on railroad rights-of-way.

The rail preservation society further serves the community by maintaining the Fostoria Iron Triangle Rail Park. Members mowed the 5.6-acre rail park and adjoining “Codding” property located west of the area.

Monthly meetings are the fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the LE&W Depot, 128 W. North St. Exceptions include the November meeting to be held on the third Thursday and there is no meeting in December.

FOSTORIA SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER

While the Fostoria Senior Citizen Center caters to older members of the community, the energy of the organization is fresh and new.

Fostoria Senior Citizen Center offers games most days it’s open and provides a space for older people to gather and socialize. The hang out spot is stocked with snacks, coffee, water, a free library for checking out books and good company.

In addition to providing entertainment, the senior center helps support healthy lifestyles through its cooperative efforts with other community organizations.

St. Catherine’s Manor of Fostoria provides a clinic the third Monday morning of every month at the Fostoria Senior Citizen Center. Nurses from the facility check blood pressure, cholesterol, weight, blood sugar and more.

Silver Sneakers, a free fitness program covered by medical insurance for seniors over 65, also hosts a monthly potluck at the facility. The center has applications on site for seniors with qualifying insurance to fill out an application for the program which gives them access to the YMCA for free.

The senior center is open Monday-Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone over the age of 50 is welcome to sign up at the senior center’s location in the YMCA Annex, 125 W. North St.. Membership dues are $20 per year or $10 per half-year for snowbirders.

