Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Subject came on station to report being in an accident near West Jackson and North Countyline streets where another vehicle rear-ended her.

• Caller advised his girlfriend backed into another vehicle in a parking lot on East Lytle Street at 12:17 p.m.

• Complainant reported his vehicle was struck while in the 600 block of Northview Drive and he knew who struck it.

arrests

Thursday:

• A subject was taken into custody on a local warrant following a report of a driver “out of it” with a child in the back seat on North Countyline Street.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued warnings for a turn signal violation and speed following a traffic stop at Columbus Avenue and Nichols Street.

• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop on Independence Avenue.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at North Caples and Sandusky streets.

• Officer issued citations for a red light violation and driving under suspension following a traffic stop on North Union Street.

• Officer issued a warning for equipment following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop at North Countyline and Beech streets.

thefts

Wednesday:

• An East Lytle Street employee reported a drive off of gas.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Officer conducted a follow up on Walnut Street, West Tiffin Street, Northview Drive

• A court employee requested an officer for a counterfeit $10 bill that was received. Incident is under investigation.

• Alarm company advised of an alarm on South Adams Street. Officer noted the house was locked by the garage door was open.

• Caller advised he received a phone call from a male subject asking him for an electrical inspection at a West Tiffin Street address where his mother lives; requested extra patrol in the area.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in making contact with a subject near College Avenue and North Grant Street. Family was notified of the vehicle.

• Officer conducted a building check on North Countyline Street.

• Caller reported witnessing two male subject consuming alcohol in a vehicle on North Countyline Street. Officer spoke to subject who were not in the vehicle upon his arrival and who walked to their destination from there.

Wednesday:

• Caller advised of an unwanted subject on Bulger Avenue.

• Caller requested an officer near East Crocker Street and Columbus Avenue. Officer noted no evidence of self-harm.

• Caller reported a possible physical altercation between a male and female subject near East Lytle Street and Columbus Avenue. Officer was unable to locate.

• A South Main Street caller requested an officer, who checked the owner’s address and was unable to make contact; marked the tires and would check back.

• Subject came on station requesting and officer. An investigation is pending.

• Officer was out on a follow up on West High Street.

fire runs

Thursday:

• Fostoria Fire Division responded to a report of an open burn in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 11:32 a.m.

Seneca County

thefts

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported sometime within the last month, a North County Road 5 residence was broken into and a pistol was missing.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• A license plate was found near North County Road 7 and West Township Road 112. Deputy attempted to contact the owner.

• A Bettsville caller requested a deputy regarding a parent.

• Fostoria Police Division advised they received a 9-1-1 call from a West Axline Street address; reported hearing a female subject yelling in the background before hanging up. Deputy noted the lot was vacant; spoke to a neighbor who stated he hadn’t heard anything.

Wednesday:

• State Street employees in Bettsville advised of a subject hanging around the parking lot possibly intoxicated and making the employees nervous. Deputy was unable to locate.

