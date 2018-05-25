City working to speed up safety force hires

The city is moving forward with a motion that may expedite the process for hiring safety force personnel.

Fostoria Civil Service Commission accepted a motion to enroll in a different program in the National Testing Network during their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday afternoon. The city already utilizes the National Testing Network to administer written tests for both of the city’s safety forces, the Fostoria Fire Division and Fostoria Police Division, and the physical test for the fire department.

The new program would keep a running, “live list” of candidates interested in working for the city’s police and fire departments, according to Mayor Eric Keckler. Candidates select departments they are interested in joining when they are tested. The ones that select Fostoria would stay on a list that would not expire as long as the city paid a yearly fee of $500 per each safety force department. The city currently pays $500 each time they want to offer testing.

Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno explained this would expedite the process of finding candidates because the list of potential, qualified candidates is already created. Currently, tests are completed when they’re announced and candidates are scored. Then they are given an oral test by Fostoria Civil Service Commission. The commission then creates a list of eligible candidates, which is passed on to the city and safety force chiefs. Candidates must also complete psychological and physical tests as well.

“The whole thing is instead of waiting 30 days for the test and then putting the list together, we would have that list put together,” said Loreno. “We can pull that list when we need someone and there’s your candidates with their scores and ranking so you can begin your vetting immediately.”

According to the mayor, the process of hiring would largely remain the same with the Fostoria Civil Service Commission being in control of determining a list of eligible candidates to move through the hiring process; however, the potential pool of candidates is more readily available for consideration.

In addition to being faster, the new program is expected to generate a larger list of potential candidates as well said Loreno.

The city is looking to fill open positions on both the fire and police department.

