The ‘Ripple Effect’ of drug addiction

While the underlying causes of the heroin epidemic are complex, a simple survey of the crowd at H.O.P.E.’s most recent event revealed the drug crisis’ effects are widespread in the community.

About 3/4 of the crowd at the Ripple Effect, hosted by H.O.P.E. (heroin/opioid prevention and education) in Fostoria on Wednesday night, reported they knew someone addicted to opiates.

The event focused on the impact of heroin/opioid use of families and communities, which spreads further than those addicted.

“It affects our community,” said speaker Andrea Boxill, MA, at the start of the program. “It effects your family.”

Boxill has years of experience leading Ohio’s efforts to fight opiate addiction. Since 2014, she has served as deputy director of the Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services, leading the governor’s Cabinet Opiate Action Team. She previously served more than a decade as administrator of Franklin County Municipal Court’s specialty docket programs as the Franklin County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board Mental Health Court coordinator.

She has a master’s degree in counseling and has experience in implementing mental health and addiction groups for both adults and adolescents, as well as extensive training in trauma-informed care and human trafficking.

From her position of experience and expertise, Boxill first highlighted misperceptions that hinder greater understanding and ultimately more effective methods to get ahead of the drug crisis.

She connected the sometimes overlooked link between over-prescription of pharmaceuticals and illicit opiates, like heroin. According to Boxill, there are 57 opiate pills per man, woman and child in the state of Ohio. This over abundance of pills contributes to the issue as they become readily available for misuse. Further, as Boxill described, the prescribed drugs act as a “pharmaceutical heroin” because they share the same addictive properties and a similar chemical structure.

She linked a culture of pain avoidance that fuels over-prescription, which becomes addiction.

“The drug itself does not distinguish between the pain it is treating whether it’s the childhood trauma or my shoulder injury,” Boxill said. “All it knows is that I’m killing pain. It gets caught up in the cycle of not wanting to go through that withdrawal again, but you’re not dealing with the demons I have in here.

“That Pandora’s box was opened because I had a legitimate injury, but no one wanted to tell me the truth that pain hurts and that healing takes time. It’s a process.”

After establishing how opiates and addiction physically impact the user’s body, she delved into how this epidemic of drug addiction affects children and family.

“I deal with the parents,” she said. “Do you know what this parent looks like? Think about it from this perspective: chaos.

“There is no emotion that is regulated so you can’t say they’re always sad, happy or energized. There’s no always anything because you don’t know what’s triggering them at any given time.”

Boxill added that is important to talk about the difficult reality of drug addiction not to shame, but to get at the truth of the situation in order to move forward.

“For anyone who is in recovery, I am not trying to trigger,” she said. “I am trying to give realistic images so that we talk about it so we don’t sit in shame about what it is.”

The children of addicted parents and caretakers often echo the same kind of unregulated emotions. These children are often isolated, unpredictable, sensitive, have low self-esteem and an inability to control behavior, according to Boxill.

“The child can’t regulate the child,” Boxill said. “Why? Because the same person who teaches you how to walk, talk and eat, also teaches you how to regulate your emotions.

“If mom and dad are using and are constantly moving then the child doesn’t know how to regulate themselves because no one has modeled how to be calm.”

She explained this chaotic home environment often makes school a safe haven for children. 1 in 5 American children grow up in homes with parents abusing substances, according to a study shared by Boxill. She recommended schools set up a private, safe room with weighted comfort objects, such as a vest, to further give kids dealing with these issues a place to decompress.

Boxill also stressed that addiction needs to be understood as a disease and complex issue with multiple factors rather than a “choice.”

“It is not a choice,” she said. “It is a disease. We would never criminalize high blood pressure, cancer or diabetes.

“The reason we feel comfortable doing it with the disease of addiction is because we have been lied to about what it is. Your job, once you know better, is to do better.”

The event’s host, H.O.P.E., echoed that they want to increase understanding about the nature of addiction.

“We need to treat addiction like a disease. Then we’ll see the change we want to see,” said H.O.P.E. founding member Julie Reinhart from the Mennel Milling Company.

H.O.P.E. has partnered with Hancock Public Health Department to bring an educational program on Narcan, a drug which blocks the effects of an overdose of opioids, including heroin. The event is slated for 6 p.m. July 11 at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, 501 Van Buren St.

Barbara Wilhelm of Hancock County Board of Public Health will explain the life-saving medication and will train participants on how to administer Narcan. Kits will also be distributed to interested persons who have completed the training, according to a flier.

Formed in mid-2017, H.O.P.E. in Fostoria is a grassroots organization focused on education and prevention. It originated with the Fostoria Kiwanis Club and the United Way of Fostoria as officials began seeing a need in the community to address the rising heroin epidemic.

The Kiwanis Club first hosted a discussion on the local affects of the problem in June 2016, but soon realized the topic was too big for one entity. After reaching out to the United Way, the first meeting for the new organization took place in April 2017.

The committee now includes 13 members representing a cross-section of Fostoria from businesses to manufacturing to law enforcement to medicine to the schools to religious institutions and more.

Members include Amie Hathaway, ReMax Realtor and Fostoria Kiwanis Club past president; Evelyn Marker, United Way of Fostoria executive director; Jennifer Abell, director of student services at Fostoria City Schools; Officer Brandon Bell with the Fostoria Police Department; Autumn Clouse, human resources for Mennel Milling; Andrea Cress, First Federal Bank branch manager; the Rev. Bernie Dickson with Fostoria Church of the Nazarene; Mircea Handru, executive director with Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot counties; Dr. Steve Lehmann, DC, private practice chiropractor; Amy Preble, director of Emergency and Dialysis Services at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital; Julie Reinhart, marketing for Mennel Milling; Ed Schetter, state executive director at Abate of Ohio and fleet sales manager for Reineke Findlay Ford; and Jason Yoakam, president/CEO of JYoakam Communications.

As a group, H.O.P.E. is committed to at least one year of education to the community with events scheduled every other month, which, according to Marker, have a logical progression. The July event will discuss Narcan and emergency response to drug overdose calls. September’s event deals with treatment, resources and drug courts. And the final event, scheduled in November, will be street smarts.

For more information on the event or on H.O.P.E. in Fostoria, visit the H.O.P.E. in Fostoria Facebook page or call 419-435-4836.

