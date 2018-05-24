Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported a two-vehicle accident in a parking lot near Sandusky and Buckley streets at 9:07 a.m.

• Caller reported a two-vehicle non-injury accident in the 1200 block of North Countyline Street at 6:34 a.m.

Tuesday:

• Caller reported a two-vehicle crash at 9:23 p.m. at Buckley and East Jackson streets.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a warning for a plate cover following a traffic stop at Perrysburg Road and North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop at Perrysburg Road and Plaza Drive.

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop on Spruce Street.

• Officer issued a warning for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop on Maple Street.

• Officer issued a citation for parking off the street following a request for an officer in an alley off Sandusky Street.

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a warning for a turn signal violation following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a citation for traffic following a traffic stop at West Tiffin and South Countyline streets.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at Plaza Drive and North Countyline Street.

thefts

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported numerous items were taken from a Cherry Street shed.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Officer was out with multiple juveniles near Summit Street and Betty Lane, talking with them about walking on the sidewalk and not in the middle of the road.

• A school employee requested a welfare check on a student at an Anderson Avenue address as she had left school early. Officer advised no one answered the door; would notify grandparents.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Park Avenue.

• Subject came on station with two $5 bills he received as change from a North Countyline Street business. Items were taken into evidence.

• Dispatch received two 9-1-1 calls regarding management and a customer at a West High Street business. Subject was given a no trespass order.

• An East Lytle Street employee reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Walnut Street.

• Caller advised of a male subject standing on Sandusky Street. Officer spoke to subject who didn’t mean to cause the alarm; was waiting on a ride.

• Subject came on station for a finger printing.

• Caller advised of a domestic disturbance on East Eagle Street. Officer was told no violence occurred and the problematic male half was going to bed. Upon callback, subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

• Subject located a key ring with keys on South Union Street. Item was taken into evidence for safe keeping.

• Officer conducted a building check on North Countyline Street.

Tuesday:

• Caller requested an officer for an unruly juvenile on Woodward Avenue. Officer advised of options.

• Officers conducted building checks on South Main Street,

• Caller reported a vehicle with no taillights traveling near Findlay and West Lytle streets. Officer was unable to locate.

• Officer was flagged down by a subject for a disturbance with his girlfriend on Peeler Drive. A report was on file for a complaint of harassment; male half left the residence.

• A Beier Drive caller requested an officer, who advised subjects to leave and warned them for trespassing.

• Caller requested an officer to a Sandusky Street address. Officer was going to meet with the juvenile and parent.

• A West Tiffin Street caller complained of two male subjects on her property looking for kittens.

• Subject came on station to requested a welfare check on a West Sixth Street resident. Officer was attempting to locate the subject but was unable to. Subject was later found at a hospital in Findlay.

Seneca County

citations

Wednesday:

• Deputy issued a warning for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop at Union and Washington streets in Bettsville.

• Deputy issued a warning for two headlights required following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 109.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at South U.S. 23 and West Township Road 96.

• Deputy issued a warning for failure to dim following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Ohio 587.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• A Bettsville complainant requested to speak to a deputy in reference to harassment.

• Deputies were out with a vehicle parked in the woods on North Ohio 635. Deputies went out on foot and the vehicle was gone; believed it was owned by the property owner.

