By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Books, videos, CDs, programs, computers, games.

Library’s are full of activities for youth and adults alike.

Kaubisch Memorial Public Library hosts a program every summer to encourage youth to continue reading during the break from school and to engage them in the library.

During the 2018 Summer Reading Program, officials are sending a message: “Library’s Rock.”

“I want them to love the library,” Head of Youth Services Tara Bahnsen said. “I want them to see the resources we have. I want them to have fun and have a positive feeling when they come here. I’m hoping they’ll enjoy everything we have to offer.”

Sign up for the program will begin Friday; however, children of all ages can sign up and participate any time during the program, which lasts through July 31.

At the time of registration, youngsters fill out a brief form before receiving a bookmark with circles on it broken up like a pie. One piece of the pie is filled in for every hour the child spends reading. When the pie is filled in, the student brings the bookmark back to the library to exchange it for another and to receive a raffle ticket.

“The more they read, the more raffle tickets they get and the more chances they have to win some prizes,” Bahnsen said.

The youngsters will have the opportunity to win a bike, a guitar, a portable keyboard, a RipStik, a floor piano, King’s Island tickets, a Kindle, books, sports balls, a Kroger gift card and more.

A few prizes have also been set aside for the babies’ and toddlers’ program. Parents keep track of certain activities they complete with their children and receive raffle tickets for instrument sets or book sets.

In addition, the program includes various small events hosted at the library, 205 Perry St., throughout the summer.

To kick off the program, storytime is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.

To finish out the month of May, Sally Ride Day Make a Helmet and Take a Picture is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; a Lego Party is slated for 2-3 p.m. May 29; Storytime is scheduled at 10 a.m. May 30; and Family storytime will be at 6 p.m. May 31.

The rest of the summer will include:

MONDAYS

Music Makers Family Storytimes are scheduled for 10 a.m. June 4, 11, 18 and 25 and July 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Other Monday events include Biodiversity Exploration at 2 p.m. June 18; Puppets Rock at 2 p.m. June 25; See a Beach Performance by the St. Wendelin Children’s Theatre at 2 p.m. July 2; and Can You Dig It? Plant a Garden at 2 p.m. July 23.

TUESDAYS

STEM Hands on Science will take place at 10 a.m. on June 5, 12, 19 and 26 and July 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Meanwhile, Baby & Toddlers Storytimes are scheduled for 2 p.m. June 5 and 16 and July 3, 17 and 24.

WEDNESDAYS

Preschool Storytimes are slated for 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 13, 20 and 27 and July 11, 18 and 25.

Critter Chorus will take place at 10 a.m. while Animal Magic at 2 p.m., both on June 6. Additionally, A2 Magic is scheduled for 2 p.m. June 27.

THURSDAYS

BSharp needle point and crochet is scheduled from 3-5 p.m. June 7, 14, 21 and 28 and July 5.

D&M Dance Expressions will perform a show and offer dance lessons at 10 a.m. June 14. An ’80s Dance Party is set for 5 p.m. July 12. Drip-E Faucet, magician, juggler and plumber, will perform at 2 p.m. July 19. Music coloring will take place at 2 p.m. July 26.

FRIDAYS

Crafts Rock! Is slated for 2 p.m. June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 and July 6, 13, 20 and 27.

SATURDAYS

Movie and Munchies showing will take place at 10 a.m. June 9 and 23 and July 14 and 28. Showings will be “Coco,” “Kubo,” “Sing” and “Happy Feet,” respectively.

The Summer Reading Program will end July 31 with a Hogwarts Academy bash at 2 p.m. for ages 8-17.

This will be the last day children can turn in their reading points and use raffle tickets. Raffle item winners will be notified by phone within the first two weeks of August.

The annual program is funded through donations from area businesses and organizations. To help cover expenses, an Arby’s benefit night is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. May 25. Anyone eating at the restaurant, 301 N. Countyline St., during those hours has the opportunity to give 15 percent of their proceeds to the Summer Reading Program.

“The Summer Reading Program is crucial to keep kids from sliding the ‘summer slide,'” Bahnsen said. “Children actually deprogress in their education over the summer and, when school starts again in the fall, teachers have to spend time catching them back up to where they were before break. This program encourages summer reading to help them maintain the level they were at at the end of the school year.”

A small snack will be provided for area children between 3-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays throughout the summer.

For more information, contact Bahnsen at 419-435-2813.

Comments

comments