Search on for new city rep

As the city says a fond farewell to its second ward representative, the search is on for a new city councilperson.

Greg Flores’ resignation and the resulting opening for a second ward city councilperson was announced to the public during last week’s city council meeting. Although Flores was not present at the meeting, Council President Steve Kauffman thanked Flores for his service and wished him luck in his future endeavors.

“It has been a pleasure working with Greg Flores as a councilperson and on the various projects that have come before council,” said Mayor Eric Keckler in an interview with the Review Times regarding Flores’ departure. “We are definitely sorry to see him leave and wish him the best. We’re looking forward to seeing other people serve as Mr. Flores has.”

The city is looking for candidates to serve as the second ward city councilperson. Applicants are asked to submit a résumé and cover letter to the mayor’s office, located on the second floor of the municipal building, by May 31.

Serving on city council is an opportunity for citizens to get involved and be part of the conversation about the town’s future.

“The last several years there have been big, important discussions about the future of Fostoria,” Keckler said. “There seems to be a lot of different opinions on a variety of subjects. This is your opportunity to be part of that discussion and move Fostoria forward.”

In order to be eligible for the position, candidates must live in the second ward, which is basically anywhere west of Countyline Street within city limits, according to the mayor, and be registered to vote in that precinct. If potential applicants have questions about their eligibility, they may contact the Seneca County Board of Elections to check their voter registration.

After the mayor’s office confirms candidates meet the requirements, applicants will be asked to share why they would be a good fit for the position at the next regularly scheduled council meeting on June 5. They are asked to keep their speech to under five minutes.

According to Keckler, city council generally votes to select the new city councilperson during the council meeting that night.

If no viable candidates come forward by the deadline, such as when council had an opening for the third ward representative earlier this year, the city will continue its search to fill the seat, the mayor said. After extending the deadline a few times in order to find viable applicants, Mike Hopple was recommended by council with a 5 to 1 vote in February to fill the position and was officially sworn in on March 6. A young prospective representative Logan Shackleford, 20, also was in the running.

“I know in the case of the last vacancy, we had to extend our deadline several different times,” Keckler said. “We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it, if necessary.”

Flores did not respond to requests for comment by press time Tuesday.

