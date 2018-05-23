Counterfeit cash circulating through area

Fostoria Police Division is warning area businesses of counterfeit money circulating through town.

According to police Chief Keith Loreno, the division has received a handful of cases reporting the use of counterfeit $5 and $10 bills at businesses in Fostoria.

“Unfortunately, sometimes, until people hear about it, they might not even know they have it,” he said. “A lot of times businesses look at $20, $50 and $100 bills and miss the smaller bills.”

He advised businesses who find they have been given counterfeit money to report it.

A link to a guide to help businesses better examine currency transactions was posted to the division’s Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Loreno said the goal is not to create panic, rather, let businesses in the community and citizens know fake money is circulating around town and what to do in the event they find themselves on the receiving end of it.

“The biggest thing is to pay attention and have the people handling the money actually take a look at the currency to see if anything is out of place,” he said, adding, “If you believe it to be counterfeit, contact the police division to let us know and, if you can, identify who is giving the money.”

Loreno said the division is collecting information on the reports and will continue to collect information on any other reports that come through the department.

