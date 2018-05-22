By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Summer adventure awaits area youngsters in grades K-6.

Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School will once again host Summer Adventure Camp in three sessions this summer.

The camps will integrate reading, writing, math, science, social studies and fine arts into the learning activities, according to officials.

“We provide this as a way to provide intervention and enrichment to students so that they will be prepared for when starting school in the fall,” Principal Kori Bernal said. “Students also have the opportunity to interact with peers while completing project-based activities.”

This year’s camps include:

Boot Camp Adventures, scheduled for June 12-15. Students will spend the week going through “training exercises” for the body and brain. They will earn merit badges as they conquer challenges and travel up the ranks of success through hands-on activities.

Students will also have the opportunity to meet local people in the U.S. armed forces.

Bubble-ology will take place July 9-12. The science behind the forces that mold bubble gum, bubble baths and blowing bubbles are just a few of the topics students will explore in the world of bubbles.

Students will take a trip to the beach during the third and final camp: Beach, enjoying all the ocean has to offer right at school while studying the organisms and complexity of the sea.

Registration is due no later than Thursday. Registration forms are located at FIES, 1202 HL Ford Drive.

Summer Adventure Camp began about three years ago when school officials wanted to find ways to keep kids actively engaged in learning year-round. Bernal said the goal is to prevent students from experiencing the “summer slide,” or the deprogression of education, during summer break.

According to Oxford Learning, students lose an equivalent of one month of overall learning, more than two months of math skills and two months of reading skills over the summer months, which could take six weeks to relearn in the new academic year.

School officials feel the summer programs available at the elementary level in Fostoria will help avoid loss of learning and improve students’ achievement gaps.

“We hope students have the opportunity to continue to learn while having fun,” Bernal said. “We really want to build on the positive experiences the students have had in the past and hope it’s something they look forward to each year.”

Other activities students may engage in during the summer to keep their minds active and their bodies healthy include reading; completing physical activities, such as riding a bike or participating in a sport; completing projects, such as baking or fixing something; visiting the library or a museum; being involved in a summer camp; and more.

For more information on Summer Adventure Camp, call the school at 419-436-4125.

