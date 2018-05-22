Sandusky man arrested on drug charge, warrants

Posted On Tue. May 22nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin Saturday on a drug charge and several warrants.

According to a news release from the Seneca County Drug Task Force — METRICH Enforcement Unit, Dustin De’andre Moore, 25, was arrested on East Davis Street after officers received complaints of subjects coming and going from the residence and possibly smoking marijuana.

Tiffin police officers responded to the call and found several subjects at the rear of 21 E. Davis St., including Moore, who initially gave officers false identification. Once his identity was confirmed, officers discovered Moore had several outstanding warrants. Upon searching his person, they found a large amount of suspected cocaine.

Moore was subsequently arrested for possession of cocaine and obstructing official business. He was transported to the Seneca County Jail, waiting further prosecution.

“The Tiffin Police Department was receiving complaints of suspected drug trafficking and drug abuse going on at the residence,” said Tiffin police Chief Fred Stevens, thanking citizens who assist by reporting suspicious activity. “The officers’ immediate response to this complaint was instrumental to its success and allows us to send a strong message to those who supplant themselves into our community and try to peddle their poison, that the distribution of any illicit drugs will not be tolerated,”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

AP Source: Browns to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

Posted On17 May 2018

Teen driver charged in fatal Ohio prom night car crash

Posted On10 May 2018

South Dakota drug prices ballot measure won't be rewritten

Posted On10 May 2018

Audit: Online school inflated time students spent learning

Posted On10 May 2018

Petal power: Group works to preserve wild Louisiana irises

Posted On10 May 2018

Local Sports

Off

Tuesday’s scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL Thursday’s Regional Semifinals Division I AT UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI Cincinnati Elder vs. Cincinnati Moeller, 2 Mason vs.
Posted On 22 May 2018
Off

Local sports: Old Fort finishes season with a win

OLD FORT — Old Fort scored three in the fifth and added two more runs in the sixth inning to knock off Sandusky St. Mary’s 7-3 in a
Posted On 22 May 2018
Off

softball capsules

Prep softball: Prep Softball Capsules Division IV Regional Softball WHEN: Wednesday, 2 p.m. WHERE: Findlay’s Marathon Diamonds MATCHUP:
Posted On 22 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company