Sandusky man arrested on drug charge, warrants

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin Saturday on a drug charge and several warrants.

According to a news release from the Seneca County Drug Task Force — METRICH Enforcement Unit, Dustin De’andre Moore, 25, was arrested on East Davis Street after officers received complaints of subjects coming and going from the residence and possibly smoking marijuana.

Tiffin police officers responded to the call and found several subjects at the rear of 21 E. Davis St., including Moore, who initially gave officers false identification. Once his identity was confirmed, officers discovered Moore had several outstanding warrants. Upon searching his person, they found a large amount of suspected cocaine.

Moore was subsequently arrested for possession of cocaine and obstructing official business. He was transported to the Seneca County Jail, waiting further prosecution.

“The Tiffin Police Department was receiving complaints of suspected drug trafficking and drug abuse going on at the residence,” said Tiffin police Chief Fred Stevens, thanking citizens who assist by reporting suspicious activity. “The officers’ immediate response to this complaint was instrumental to its success and allows us to send a strong message to those who supplant themselves into our community and try to peddle their poison, that the distribution of any illicit drugs will not be tolerated,”

