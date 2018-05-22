Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Monday:

• Caller reported a two-vehicle accident at North Union Street and West Jones Road at 1:53 p.m.; advised the striking vehicle took off. Officer was able to contact the owner of the striking vehicle who confirmed she wasn’t the driver and identified the driver. Victim was complaining of a neck injury.

arrests

Monday:

• A juvenile was taken into custody at a Park Avenue location.

Sunday:

• A subject was arrested on local charges following a report of a subject with a no trespass order on Beier Drive.

• A subject was arrested on a local warrant following a report of an intoxicated male subject pounding on the door of a South Poplar Street address. Officer noted the subject was being belligerent, pounding the divider and other things in the back of the cruiser.

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a citation for failure to register dog following a report of a dog biting another dog on Gormley Street.

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop at Spruce and East High streets.

thefts

Sunday:

• An East Lytle Street employee reported a drive-off of $46.14 in gas.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A North Countyline Street complainant reported a subject came into the business on separate occasions and used counterfeit bills. Incident is under investigation; officer will review video.

• Complainant reported a subject came into the Sandusky Street store and used counterfeit bills. Incident is under investigation with possible suspects.

• Caller requested a welfare check on children at a College Avenue address as the residence didn’t have electricity. Officer noted the electricity should be back on shortly and the children are able to go to their grandmother’s house down the road if need be; children were fine.

• Drug paraphernalia was located during a locker search on Park Avenue. Incident is under investigation.

• Subject came on station requesting to speak with an officer regarding an issue with her juvenile daughter and her father.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding an issue with a family member.

• Complainant reported a scam where he posted a 6-in-1 game for $100 and the subject wanted to purchase the item and would pay an extra $50 if the complainant took it off the site; advised the subject sent him a check for $1,250 and wanted the complainant to cash it and send him the extra money.

• Complainant reported her dog was attacked by two dogs on Maple Street that then tried to go after her grandson. Owner of the dogs was able to provide licenses for both dogs and spoke to the victim about the vet bill.

• Caller advised a suspected bag of illegal substance was found on North Countyline Street. Item was retrieved for disposal.

• A hospital employee requested an officer for an uncooperative patient. Upon arrival, officer noted the patient was calm and agreed to allow staff to treat him.

• A Sandusky Street caller requested to speak to an officer regarding her missing juvenile daughter. Officer advised mother of options; everything was fine.

• An East North Street caller stated they believed their neighbor’s vehicle had been gone through as the door was open. Officer spoke to the owner who advised they forgot to shut the door; nothing was taken.

• Officer conducted a building check on Independence Avenue.

Sunday:

• A West Tiffin Street complainant reported someone attempted to break into her vehicle; requested extra patrol.

• Caller requested an officer for an intoxicated male subject who was being disorderly on Lewis Street. Officer spoke to subjects who had issues going on for a couple of weeks; the female party didn’t like how the male half was speaking to the kids due to a window breaking in the house; female half packed her belongings and left the male with the kids.

• Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop at South U.S. 23 and West County Road 18 but the motorcycle driver would not stop. Officer lost track and was unable to locate.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on South Poplar Street.

• Caller advised an argument was ensuing between two neighbors on Sycamore Street. Juveniles had been separated; all parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

• A Bulger Avenue complainant advised a juvenile broke her window. Officer spoke to juvenile who accidentally broke the neighbor’s window; the parent agreed to replace it.

• A West Crocker Street caller requested an officer for a stand-by as he picked up his belongings.

• Officer removed debris from he roadway near West Lytle Street and Midblock.

fire runs

Monday:

• EMS was dispatched for a male subject who attempted to harm himself in the 700 block of Independence Avenue at 7:43 a.m.

Seneca County

citations

Monday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at Springville Avenue and South Corporate Drive.

• Deputy issued a warning for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop at South Ohio 587 and West U.S. 224.

• Deputy issued a warning for a plate light out following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Ohio 587.

Sunday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at South U.S. 23 and West U.S. 224.

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 25.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 25.

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 109.

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at Emma and Seneca streets in Bettsville.

• Deputy issued a warning for improper display following a traffic stop at King and David streets in Bettsville.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at State and Franklin streets in Bettsville.

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Ohio 587.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West Ohio 12 and North Ohio 635.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at State and Elm streets in Bettsville.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Deputies responded to an unattended death on Monroe Street in Bettsville.

Sunday:

• A Bettsville complainant reported a subject in a vehicle was stating they were from a power company and attempting to get people to sign contracts. Deputy drove around the village and was unable to locate; went to talk to the complainant on Emma Street.

fire runs

Monday:

• Squad was dispatched to the 100 block of North County Road 7 for a student with difficulty breathing at 9:12 a.m.

