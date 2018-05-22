Buckle up! It’s Safety Town time

Posted On Tue. May 22nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

Summer break has finally arrived for most students; however, pint-sized scholars will soon be learning all about safety and making decisions with their well-being in mind.

Camp Fire Northwest Ohio’s annual Safety Town will offer local children ages 4-6 the chance to learn helpful lessons on making smart and safe choices in their everyday lives as well as what to do in an emergency.

The week-long program, slated for June 4-8 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School, 1202 HL Ford Drive, covers street signs and car safety, railroad safety with Operation Life Saver, water safety, stranger awareness, home safety, playground safety, digging safety with Ohio Gas and bus, bike and pedestrian safety, according to Camp Fire Northwest Ohio’s website.

Children will get the chance to interact with community organizations, such as the Fostoria Fire Division and Fostoria Police Division, while building their knowledge and skills.

“They’ll take some trips,” said program specialist Micah Zinna. “They’ll go to the YMCA and work with the aquatics instructors to learn about water safety. They’ll a get a lot of practice on their bike safety skills and playground safety.”

Kiddos will go over stopping at stop signs, railroad crossings, stop lights, one way streets and crosswalks as well learn their phone number and addresses.

In addition to keeping kids safe, the program aims to foster self-reliance said Zinna.

“We want them to have fun and learn about safety,” she said. “I want them to be confident that they know what to do in an emergency situation and how to stay safe.”

She added 4-6 is a good time to start working on developing that sense of independence and awareness.

“This is the time that we want to teach them to be self-reliant,” Zinna said. “For example, they can learn about fire safety so that they don’t go and hide if there are flames, which is something you see with younger children.

“It’s equipping them to self-reliant as they grow older.”

Cost is $35 per student. Space is limited with 30 children able to participate in the program; however, Zinna said spots are still open.

You can register by calling 419-422-5415 or visiting campfirenwohio.com or Camp Fire Northwest Ohio’s Facebook page.

Students may register up to a week before the event, said Zinna.

Volunteer opportunities are also available for youth heading to sixth grade or above. Volunteer shifts are 8 a.m.-12 p.m., according to their Facebook page.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

AP Source: Browns to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

Posted On17 May 2018

Teen driver charged in fatal Ohio prom night car crash

Posted On10 May 2018

South Dakota drug prices ballot measure won't be rewritten

Posted On10 May 2018

Audit: Online school inflated time students spent learning

Posted On10 May 2018

Petal power: Group works to preserve wild Louisiana irises

Posted On10 May 2018

Local Sports

Off

Tuesday’s scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL Thursday’s Regional Semifinals Division I AT UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI Cincinnati Elder vs. Cincinnati Moeller, 2 Mason vs.
Posted On 22 May 2018
Off

Local sports: Old Fort finishes season with a win

OLD FORT — Old Fort scored three in the fifth and added two more runs in the sixth inning to knock off Sandusky St. Mary’s 7-3 in a
Posted On 22 May 2018
Off

softball capsules

Prep softball: Prep Softball Capsules Division IV Regional Softball WHEN: Wednesday, 2 p.m. WHERE: Findlay’s Marathon Diamonds MATCHUP:
Posted On 22 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company