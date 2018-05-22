Buckle up! It’s Safety Town time

By LYDIA BAULER

Summer break has finally arrived for most students; however, pint-sized scholars will soon be learning all about safety and making decisions with their well-being in mind.

Camp Fire Northwest Ohio’s annual Safety Town will offer local children ages 4-6 the chance to learn helpful lessons on making smart and safe choices in their everyday lives as well as what to do in an emergency.

The week-long program, slated for June 4-8 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School, 1202 HL Ford Drive, covers street signs and car safety, railroad safety with Operation Life Saver, water safety, stranger awareness, home safety, playground safety, digging safety with Ohio Gas and bus, bike and pedestrian safety, according to Camp Fire Northwest Ohio’s website.

Children will get the chance to interact with community organizations, such as the Fostoria Fire Division and Fostoria Police Division, while building their knowledge and skills.

“They’ll take some trips,” said program specialist Micah Zinna. “They’ll go to the YMCA and work with the aquatics instructors to learn about water safety. They’ll a get a lot of practice on their bike safety skills and playground safety.”

Kiddos will go over stopping at stop signs, railroad crossings, stop lights, one way streets and crosswalks as well learn their phone number and addresses.

In addition to keeping kids safe, the program aims to foster self-reliance said Zinna.

“We want them to have fun and learn about safety,” she said. “I want them to be confident that they know what to do in an emergency situation and how to stay safe.”

She added 4-6 is a good time to start working on developing that sense of independence and awareness.

“This is the time that we want to teach them to be self-reliant,” Zinna said. “For example, they can learn about fire safety so that they don’t go and hide if there are flames, which is something you see with younger children.

“It’s equipping them to self-reliant as they grow older.”

Cost is $35 per student. Space is limited with 30 children able to participate in the program; however, Zinna said spots are still open.

You can register by calling 419-422-5415 or visiting campfirenwohio.com or Camp Fire Northwest Ohio’s Facebook page.

Students may register up to a week before the event, said Zinna.

Volunteer opportunities are also available for youth heading to sixth grade or above. Volunteer shifts are 8 a.m.-12 p.m., according to their Facebook page.

