‘Hidden in Plain Sight’ offered at Van Buren High School

A Hidden in Plain Sight program will be hosted by Van Buren High School at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium.

A gift from the Hancock Leadership Class of 2018, the Hidden in Plain Sight program aims to bring awareness to parents and other adults about signs of drug use and other risky behaviors in teens. The presentation will take an hour, includes a Power Point and 15 minutes to “snoop” in a mock youth bedroom.

In addition, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Findlay Police Department, Hancock Public Health, Juvenile Court and the Family Resource Center will all be there presenting and answering questions.

The program is presented at no cost and Van Buren School is inviting adults to attend the evening session.

For more information, contact Beth Baker, Crime Prevention Specialist, with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 419-424-7253.

