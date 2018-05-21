Fire ravages house

LYDIA BAULER / the Review Times

Area fire crews work at the scene of a house fire at 8845 Ohio 53, located near McCutchenville, around 8 a.m. Sunday. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, one subject was treated on the scene, another subject was transported to Wyandot Memorial Hospital, and two additional subjects were transported to Mercy Health Tiffin Hospital. Ohio 53 was closed to traffic for several hours while crews from Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department, NBS Joint Fire District, Bascom Joint Fire District, Upper Sandusky Fire Department, Carey Volunteer Fire Department, Bascom EMS and New Riegel EMS responded to the scene. The Seneca County Emergency Medical Service’s Echo Unit and Seneca County CERT also were on scene. The sheriff’s office said the Red Cross has been contacted as well. Messages left at fire departments were no return by press time.

