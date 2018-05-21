Drug epidemic affects everyone

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

While thousands of lives are lost each year due to heroin and opioid use, the deadly epidemic effects more than just those using.

In an effort to address the impact of heroin and opioid use on families, children and the community, H.O.P.E. in Fostoria (heroin/opioid prevention and education) will host The Ripple Effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“Some people may think, ‘It doesn’t affect me. It’s not my family.’ Or they think it’s the individual’s problem,” Evelyn Marker, H.O.P.E. secretary, said. “We want them to have a better understanding that it’s not someone else’s problem. It’s everyone’s problem.”

“There are so many impacts of drug use that we don’t event imagine happening in the community,” said H.O.P.E. President Amie Hathaway.

She explained the impact on the families and the children in the families is important. If children are witnessing their parents overdose, how they deal with it or not deal with it not only affects them, but also impacts the schools and the lives of those around them.

She gave another example of having an emergency where she needs EMS personnel. However, if they are out responding to an opioid overdose, she is indirectly affected because crews can’t respond as quickly.

“People don’t realize all the impacts this epidemic has on others,” Hathaway said. “We hope people get a little bit more knowledge on that impact.”

Andrea Boxill, MA, will be the guest speaker for the free event, which will take place at the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School, 1202 HL Ford Drive, and is open to the public.

Boxill has experience leading Ohio’s efforts to fight opiate addiction. Since 2014, she has served as deputy director of the Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services, leading the governor’s Cabinet Opiate Action Team. She previously served more than a decade as administrator of Franklin County Municipal Court’s specialty docket programs as the Franklin County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board Mental Health Court coordinator.

She has a master’s degree in counseling and has experience in implementing mental health and addiction groups for both adults and adolescents, as well as extensive training in trauma-informed care and human trafficking.

Boxill has spoken on various aspects of the heroin/opioid epidemic to groups such as physicians as well as training for professionals and community development background.

A light dinner will be offered from 5:30-6 p.m. prior to the program.

An opportunity for Q&A will take place after the presentation.

This is the third local event in a series promoting prevention and education in the drug overdose epidemic. The first event took place in January and covered prescription medicine’s role in opioid addiction while the second event, in March, was a hands-on interactive exhibit geared toward helping families identify items indicating substance abuse of varying kinds with a focus on heroin and opioids.

“We’re happy with the turnout and responses we’re getting and the support we see from the community,” Hathaway said. “We’re here to help educate the community and it’s nice to see such positive feedback and insight.”

In an effort to get more information out to the community, organizers have partnered with the second annual Micah Hyde Football Camp to include information in the event package. Literature on athletes’ use of opioids such as pain killers will be included in the packet as well as information for parents about children using drugs and suggestions on what to say and when and how to say it.

“It’s very brief but it’s a very valuable tool,” Marker said.

Formed in mid-2017, H.O.P.E. in Fostoria is a grassroots organization focused on education and prevention. It originated with the Fostoria Kiwanis Club and the United Way of Fostoria as officials began seeing a need in the community to address the rising heroin epidemic.

The Kiwanis Club first hosted a discussion on the local affects of the problem in June 2016, but soon realized the topic was too big for one entity. After reaching out to the United Way, the first meeting for the new organization took place in April 2017.

The committee now includes 13 members representing a cross-section of Fostoria from businesses to manufacturing to law enforcement to medicine to the schools to religious institutions and more.

Members include Hathaway, ReMax Realtor and Fostoria Kiwanis Club past president; Marker, United Way of Fostoria executive director; Jennifer Abell, director of student services at Fostoria City Schools; Officer Brandon Bell with the Fostoria Police Department; Autumn Clouse, human resources for Mennel Milling; Andrea Cress, First Federal Bank branch manager; the Rev. Bernie Dickson with Fostoria Church of the Nazarene; Mircea Handru, executive director with Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot counties; Steve Lehmann, DC, private practice chiropractor; Amy Preble, director of Emergency and Dialysis Services at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital; Julie Reinhart, marketing for Mennel Milling; Ed Schetter, state executive director at Abate of Ohio and fleet sales manager for Reineke Findlay Ford; and Jason Yoakam, president/CEO of JYoakam Communications.

As a group, H.O.P.E. is committed to at least one year of education to the community with events scheduled every other month, which, according to Marker, have a logical progression. The July event will discuss Narcan and emergency response to drug overdose calls. September’s event deals with treatment, resources and drug courts. And the final event, scheduled in November, will be street smarts.

For more information on the event or on H.O.P.E. in Fostoria, visit the HOPE in Fostoria Facebook page or call 419-435-4836.

Comments

comments