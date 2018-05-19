Thank you for your service

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

James Mobley, US Air Force veteran, receives a certificate for his service to the country from Good Shepherd Home Executive Director Chris Widman Friday morning during a veterans salute at the nursing home facility. The event recognized veterans who are residents at Good Shepherd Home and its villas as well as at Wesley Communities. Each veteran received a certificate before everyone gathered outside for a 21-gun salute and taps. All in attendance had the opportunity to enjoy a grilled lunch following the event, which was the grand finale to National Nursing Home Week celebrations at Good Shepherd Home.

