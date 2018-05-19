County’s top transportation projects include Iron Triangle, widening CR 592

By RON CRAIG

Staff writer

During the commissioners’ regular meeting this week, Seneca County Commissioner Shayne Thomas gave a report on the county’s transportation committee, noting priorities are being discussed for transportation improvement projects.

Two of the top three mentioned by Thomas involve Fostoria area projects. Those two are Fostoria’s Iron Triangle of railroad tracks and County Road 592 that goes from the northern edge of the city to north of Tiffin.

County Road 592 is to be widened between Fostoria and Tiffin.

Commissioners also set the time, date and place for opening of bids for the sidewalk improvement project in New Riegel. Those bids are to be opened at 10:15 a.m. on June 12 at the commissioners office.

Bids for a guardrail replacement project will be opened at 10:15 a.m. on June 19 at the commissioners office.

Officials from the Small Business Administration attended the meeting to inform county officials they are using Seneca County as a pilot project for a new initiative to improve the chances smaller businesses may have in obtaining SBA loans.

“A lot of these smaller businesses do not have the equity it takes to be approved for an SBA loan,” said SBA District Director Gilbert Goldberg. “By pooling resources from the county, they may be able to meet the thresholds.”

Goldberg said money put up by the county and economic development agencies would go a long way to assist these smaller businesses to qualify for the loans.

