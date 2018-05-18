Senior years are great time to get out, travel

By LYDIA BAULER

The National Institute on Aging recommends seniors maintain an active and sociable lifestyle and what better way to get out and about than hitting the road?

The institute suggests seniors partake in travel with a group of older adults, visit friends and family or go to the theater, a movie or a sporting event. According to the institutes’ website, research shows that older Americans who have an active and sociable lifestyle are happier and healthier, even perhaps less likely to develop certain diseases, such as dementia.

Area older Americans interested in seizing the possible benefits of traveling and want aid in setting off on their adventure may consider utilizing local travel company, JB Tours, owned by Joe Bouillon, located at 545 E. Lytle St.

It is a popular mode of travel with local seniors though it offers travel for all ages.

“We do have a clientele that is mainly made up of seniors in the community and surrounding area,” tour consultant Karen Thompson said. “Many of our patrons have traveled with Joe (Bouillon) for many of years.”

JB Tours, armed with the motto “where there are no strangers, only friends who haven’t met yet,” strives to provide their valued travelers a stress free, safe and affordable way to travel, according to Thompson. These features appeal to travelers of all ages; however, the company makes special considerations that accommodate older tourers.

Particularly important for some seniors and those with concerns about mobility, JB Tours works to make its trips accessible for all activity levels.

“We work with venues that are wheelchair accessible,” said Thompson. “We also take into consideration distances for walking and try our best to make it friendly for travelers of all ages and activity levels.”

Further making the travel company a good fit for older Americans, they provide on-the-trip support to help make the trip a smooth and worry free one.

“Traveling with JB Tours is a good option because we take into consideration all that goes into planning a trip that is friendly to our aging community,” said Thompson. “All of our trips include an escort who is there to help with any questions you may have as well as to help in any way possible along the way. JB Tours has an in-house employee able to assist you with questions about obtaining traveler’s insurance.”

In addition, various pick-up locations and options are available for the convenience of customers.

“For our day trips and short trips we offer convenient, well-lit and patrolled pick up locations that provide a safe place for your vehicle while you are away,” Thompson said. “Some of our locations include Bellevue, Upper Sandusky, Findlay, Fostoria, Tiffin and Bowling Green. Just meet us at the predetermined location at the time provided and leave the rest of the fuss to us.”

“JB Tours offers a unique experience for those wishing to travel on one of our larger trips, we offer a ‘pick up at your home’ option,” she added. “Let JB Tours pick you up from your house and personally escort you the airport or train station.”

For those looking to stay closer to home, JB Tours has day trips such as dinner theaters, featuring “Wicked” in June, a day to Amish Country, day casino trips and sports trips, including Cleveland Indians’ games and NASCAR, she said. Day trips can also be a lower cost option with some starting at $35, according to Thompson.

The company also takes travelers of all ages on longer get-a-ways to New York City, Nova Scotia, Renfro-Valley, Ireland, Washington DC, Iceland, Hawaii and more.

According to their website, some upcoming trips this summer include:

July

• Charlie Pride at Renfro-Valley — The overnight tour includes motorcoach transportation, lodging and dinner at Limestone Restaurant. The Hootz Show and Charley Pride Show are the featured entertainment.

• Yankees vs. Indians — The group will travel to Progressive Field in Cleveland via motorcoach. Guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat pizza, hot dogs, cheeseburgers, french fries, sausage, nachos, pretzels, ice cream, snow comes and Pepsi products until the seventh inning.

• “Annie” — The musical will be shown at LaComedia Dinner Theater in Springsboro. A buffet lunch, motorcoach transportation, reserved seating, a JB Tours escort and gift certificate drawing will be included.

• Ohio State Fair — JB Tours will be taking a group to see Reba McEntire at the Ohio State Fair in late July. Admission to both the concert and fair will be included in the package.

August

• Ohio State Fair — The travel company will return to the fair for a performance of Jeff Dunham. Admission to both the concert and fair will be included in the package.

• Boston and Cape Cod — Area travelers will spend five days touring the New England Area. Guests will take several historic, guided and narrated tours of locations, such as Lexington, Concord, Boston, Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Old North Bridge. They will also visit the Kennedy Memorial and watch the famous Boston Pops Show from reserved seats.

• NASCAR — JB Tours will take a trip to the track at MIS, NASCAR. Tour costs includes buffet, countertop seating, mock drivers meeting, a trip around the track, pit passes and more.

• Baltimore Orioles vs. Indians — The group will travel to Progressive Field in Cleveland via motorcoach. Guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat pizza, hot dogs, cheeseburgers, french fries, sausage, nachos, pretzels, ice cream, snow comes and Pepsi products until the seventh inning.

• Mystery Trip — Adventurers can expect mystery clues, sleeping accommodations and ten meals over a five day mysterious journey.

• “Jesus Live” on Stage — Theater goers will head to the Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for the show. The tour includes 3 nights lodging, breakfast and dinner. A Lititz Moracian Congregation Tour, a tour of Sturgis Pretzel, visit to Wilbur Chocolate Factory Store/Museum, the show tickets and a farmlands tour.

The trips above include travel by motorcoach, a JB Tours escort and a gift certificate drawing, according to the fliers. You can reserve your spot for a deposit of $10-20 for most trips, said Thompson; however, some longer trips may require a larger deposit. Final payment is due 30 or 45 days before the start of most trips.

According to the company’s website, JB Tours started in February 1982, when Bouillon decided to build a business of providing day trips to dinner theaters and various sporting events. In the beginning, school busses and the local YMCA bus was used for the transportation until Bliss Charters of Fostoria was formed. Collaborating together to bring longer and more comfortable trips to the customers, Bliss and JB Tours have been operating together since 1988.

For more information, contact JB Tours at jbtours.net or 419-435-8165.

