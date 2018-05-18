Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Caller advised while she was driving her side mirror clipped another car in the 400 block of North Union Street at 6:04 a.m.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued two citations following a traffic stop on North Poplar Street.

• Officer issued a warning for improper passing following a traffic stop at North Wood and West North streets.

• Officer issued a citation for driving a golf cart on the roadway following a traffic stop at Center and Poplar streets.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a warning for two headlights required following a traffic stop at Springville Avenue and Palmer Street.

• Officer issued a warning for equipment following a traffic stop at West South and South Union streets.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at West Tiffin and South Union streets.

thefts

Thursday:

• Complainant reported approximately $700 was taken from a Lincoln Avenue address. Charges are pending.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• A West High Street caller requested an officer.

• Officers conducted follow ups on Lincoln Avenue and West Tiffin Street.

• Caller stated a Walnut Street resident harassed her as she was moving a vehicle. Officer was unable to make contact with the subject.

• Subject came on station to report possible missing medication from a Spruce Street address; advised the resident may have disposed of it.

• Complainant reported a possible impaired driver near East Fremont and North Main streets.

• Caller reported a reckless driver near Findlay and West Lytle streets.

• Officer transported a female juvenile and her mother to the emergency room from a Park Avenue location.

• School officials advised of a possible suicidal student at a Maple Street address. Officer spoke to mother who was getting ready to take her child to the hospital.

• Officer recovered a van that was reported stolen/unauthorized use near Perry and North Main streets. Vehicle was returned to the owner.

• A wallet was found near West South and South Union streets. Officer left a message for the owner.

• Caller advised of two dogs running loose on Arbor Street; stated the owner permits them to run loose in the roadway and other yards. Officer spoke to the owner and advised her of the complaint; gave advise on how to do a meet and greet to speak with the neighbors.

• A West Crocker Street caller requested an officer for a male subject wearing dark clothing on their property.

• Caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver near Circle Drive and Oaklawn Avenue. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller advised of an incident.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a male subject on Columbus Avenue. Officer spoke to the subject and his parents.

Wednesday:

• Caller reported a verbal altercation on West Rock Street. Subjects were warned for disorderly conduct and told to keep it down.

• Officers conducted follow ups on Leonard Court, Maple Street and Taft Boulevard.

• Complainant requested an officer for a suspicious male subject on Wall Street.

• A South Main Street complainant reported someone drove through their yard.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office advised of a female subject on Truman Drive.

• Caller requested an officer to a Maple Street address. Vehicle was being moved.

• A North Main Street caller requested officers. Information would be forwarded to the school resource officer.

• An East Crocker Street caller requested an officer, who advised of option.

• Officers were requested to a Walnut Street address.

Seneca County

citations

Wednesday:

• Deputy issued a warning for no license plate following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 59.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West Township Road 176 and North County Road 5.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• A West County Road 18 caller advised of a social media complaint.

Comments

comments