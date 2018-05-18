Field Day fun

LYDIA BAULER / the Review Times

Kindergartner Chloe Kitchen, 6, hops her way toward the finish line in a sack race during field day at Longfellow Elementary School, 619 Sandusky St., on Thursday morning. Longfellow and Riley Elementary students gathered outside for a few hours of fun and games at the school. Kiddos made their rounds through about 14 stations manned by volunteers. Some of the activities offered were bouncy castles, fish bowl races and sack races. Elementary students will come together again for the Longfellow & Riley Carnival tonight from 5-7 p.m. The event, celebrating the end of the school year, will feature free games and bounce houses, according to a Longfellow Elementary School Facebook post. Food will be sold at cost of the vendor. The event will be held in Longfellow’s parking lot.

