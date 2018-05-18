Bob Lorenz combines love of art and trains

Bob Lorenz said he has always had a great passion for two things: Art and trains.

Lorenz found his love for art at an early age, drawing different things and experimenting with various techniques.

And still today, at 93 years old, his love and passion continues. Lorenz will host an artwork show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the LE&W Depot, 128 W. North St. His photos and artwork will be available to purchase.

A Fremont native, Lorenz said he has always admired the city of Fostoria for its train history. Although he has never worked in the city, he began traveling to Fostoria on missions geared towards train watching in the 1940s and has been a loyal community member ever since.

His love for trains intertwined with his passion for art in the 1940s when he began photographing trains traveling through the area and recreating them through his art pieces. He said his favorite part is researching the history to create accurate models and paintings and capturing that history in his prints.

He uses the roughly 50,000 photographs he has taken and the knowledge he has of locomotives to make his painting more realistic and historical. He said he has completed hundreds of pieces.

Over the years, he has attended various exhibits, showcasing and selling his artwork, including the Fostoria Rail Festival.

Lorenz has provided historical information on trains and has designed a logo for and offered his prints to the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society over the years. Recently, he has served as a consultant in the design of the Fostoria Rail Park and aided in the make-over of the LE&W Depot.

The main portion of his career also combined art and trains when he began working with numerous railroad companies, including the Chessie System (currently CSX) and the American Freedom Train. He was contracted to create color schemes and craft the interior and exterior of railcars.

Lorenz retired from the train industry approximately nine years ago; however, he said he hopes to continue to fill canvases with the history and knowledge he has acquired about trains and the railroads.

