Area fire departments receive equipment grant

Posted On Fri. May 18th, 2018
Several area fire departments are recipients of 2018 Equipment Grant funds.

According to a news release, a total of $1,288,342.31 was awarded to 127 fire departments in 63 counties throughout the state, including Bascom Joint Fire District, Bettsville Fire Department, NBS Joint Fire District and Washington Township Fire Department.

The grant program helps to offset the cost of equipment to local governments in the state of Ohio. According to the release, the area departments received $10,000 each to use for items such as protective clothing, SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) and miscellaneous needs.

“This grant helps fire departments get the basic tools and equipment they need to ensure Ohio’s firefighters and their communities are safe, sound and secure,” state fire Marshal Jeff A. Hussey said in the release. “These funds are especially significant for smaller departments that have tight budgets.”

The grant and loan programs, along with the other services offered by the State Fire Marshal, demonstrate the ongoing partnership at the state and local levels. The support of the Ohio General Assembly and the current administration has been instrumental in funding these initiatives.

Local fire departments chosen for the grant were selected based on a variety of criteria, including the fire department’s annual budget, annual number of fire incidences and the resident population served by the department.

